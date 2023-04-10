Recently, @数码问话站 broke the news that the Dimensity 9200+ processor has an AnTuTu score of around 1.35 million. This is due to the X3 super-core frequency increase of the Dimensity 9200+ processor, which has a slightly higher running score than the conventional Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 model under extreme conditions.

In addition, @数码问话站 also revealed that the first model with the Dimensity 9200+ processor has been confirmed to be the iQOO Neo8 Pro, and the vivo X90S may become one of the first models equipped with the Dimensity 9200+ processor.

Combined with previous revelations, it is known that the iQOO Neo8 series will launch two models, iQOO Neo8 and iQOO Neo8 Pro. Among them, iQOO Neo8 will be equipped with Snapdragon 8+ processor. iQOO Neo8 Pro uses a 1.5K screen, equipped with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM + 512GB UFS 4.0 ROM, and a rear 1/1.5-inch 50-megapixel primary mirror.

Can the Dimensity 9200+ processor beat Samsung’s exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor? Let us wait and see!