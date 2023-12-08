Dinosaur Adventure Park 2.0 Roarr! Dinosaur footprints found in Kowloon Bay! – Hong Kong Economic Times – TOPick – Parenting – A good place for parents and children

Dinosaur Adventure Park 2.0 has returned to the Kowloon Bay International Trade and Exhibition Center Let’s Play Entertainment Center with a roar! The park promises to bring more exciting and adventurous activities for dinosaur fans and enthusiasts in Hong Kong.

The park, which boasts 14 immersive amusement facilities and check-in points, has been equipped with sound and lighting to create an atmosphere that will transport visitors to the dinosaur century. The park aims to provide a memorable experience for friends of all ages who are fans of this ancient creature.

One of the park’s main attractions is the lifelike and lifelike simulated Jurassic dinosaurs, which will surely stun and excite visitors. In addition to this, there are also new mobile games such as Dinosaur Pirate Ship and Dinosaur Egg Rotating Cup, as well as a fun PlayStation 4. Children can also partake in activities such as riding balance bikes and scooters to explore dino characteristics.

For the more adventurous, visitors can ride on highly simulated dinosaurs and roam around the park. There are also wave pools and dinosaur trampolines for energetic children to burn off some energy. Visitors can also transform into little paleontologists and excavate dinosaur bones in the sand pool, and enjoy an interactive VR shooting game.

Upon entering the venue, visitors will be given a dinosaur card, and are encouraged to print all 9 seals in the venue to make it a unique and commemorative dinosaur card. Moreover, visitors will have the opportunity of taking photos with giant dinosaurs, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that should not be missed.

The event will be held at the Let’s Play Entertainment Center on the B1 floor of the Kowloon Bay International Trade and Exhibition Center, on December 3, 2023 – February 18, 2024. The park will be open from 1300 – 1840 on ordinary days (excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays), and from 1000 – 1840 on special days (Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays). It will be closed from Monday to Thursday, except public holidays.

With all these exciting activities and attractions, Dinosaur Adventure Park 2.0 is set to be an unforgettable experience for all dinosaur enthusiasts in Hong Kong. Don’t miss this chance to start an exciting and fun winter at the Let’s Play Entertainment Center.

