Shanxi women’s basketball team lost to Jiangsu team 61-65 and lost the “defensive battle” – Xinhuanet

Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team Loses “Defensive Battle” to Jiangsu Team 61-65

In an intense matchup on December 6, the Shanxi Zhuye Qingjiu women’s basketball team lost to the Jiangsu team 61-65 in overtime during the 19th round of the WCBA regular season.

The game was expected to be a high-scoring affair, as both teams had strong offensive capabilities, with Shanxi averaging 86.5 points per game and Jiangsu averaging 83.7 points per game. However, the two teams surprised everyone by staging a “defensive battle” on the court.

In an attempt to limit the Jiangsu team’s offense, the Shanxi women’s basketball team resorted to zone defense tactics, a move that initially paid off during regular game time. Despite giving the Jiangsu team many open opportunities to shoot three-pointers, the opposing team struggled to convert their shots into points – only making 9 out of 45 three-point attempts in the whole game.

However, in overtime, the Shanxi women’s basketball team was unable to contain the Jiangsu team’s three-pointers, allowing the opposing team to make three consecutive shots from beyond the arc and secure the victory.

Despite the loss, the Shanxi women’s basketball team’s performance in fighting the league powerhouse into overtime was commendable. However, the team also showed some weaknesses, such as a low shooting percentage and missed free throw opportunities.

Looking ahead, the Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team will face the Tianjin team on December 8 in the 20th round of the WCBA regular season. (Reporter Yang Erxin).

