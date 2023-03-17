Capcom’s latest team competitive shooting game “Exoprimal”, after the closed test last summer, entered the next stage of public testing today (17th), and players around the world can also experience the initial innovation of the game first. Horns, Assault Armor and Basic Versus Mode.

The public test of “Exoprimal” is from March 17th to 20th. During this period, players can freely experience 10 types of assault armor, and join the 5v5 “Dinosaur Survival Battle”. Overall, it is similar to last year’s closed test process. This article will briefly introduce Background gameplay of the beta game and an initial guide to the 10 Assault Armors.

The starting point of everything comes from the “AIBIUS” enterprise, which is an extremely advanced technology group. At the beginning of the game, Ivy, the game robot publicist, brought a “Dinosaur Crisis” briefing, emphasizing that a large number of people are traveling through wormholes. Dinosaurs came and are currently attacking all over the world.

Fortunately, Abios has developed the savior of human beings, “Assault Armor”, so that humans can wear this bionic armor and go to the front line to resist dinosaurs. The new blood recruited by Abios is ready to participate in this war to save mankind from fire and water.

However, this confusing explanation led to the advertisement of Abios in the follow-up link, as if everything was not true.

In fact, the first battle you will face is also the so-called “Dinosaur Survival Battle”-it seems like a war game created by artificial intelligence Leviathan, and the truth behind it has yet to be clarified.

After finishing the basic novice teaching, players can participate in the main mode of this public test, “Dinosaur Survival Battle”, which is basically a 5-on-5 PvPvE confrontation mode.

There are two stages in the game. The first half is the PvE race “Dinosaur Annihilation” between two teams. The player team has to quickly rush to a certain location on the map and kill a specified number of dinosaurs. At the same time, Leviathan also Will always remind you if you are ahead or behind the progress of the enemy team.

The second stage came to the PvP link. Last year, four competitive modes were released, including “VTOL Defense Battle”, “Omega Charge”, “Escort Data Key”, and “Energy Battle”.

Taking “Escort Data Key” as an example, it is basically the cart mode of “Overwatch” that players are familiar with.

The two teams are divided into two different starting points on the map to escort the block key. There are paths open to each other to lead to the opposite side, and interfere or attack the enemy team. At the same time, they also have to deal with the continuous attack of dinosaurs. In the end, which team will get the key first Whichever team reaches the finish line wins.

There are currently 10 types of attack armor to choose from in the game, and the armor positioning is divided into three types: vanguard (output), tank (defense) and auxiliary (healing). As the name suggests, which type of armor has a relative advantage. The team’s tank replenishment plays the iron triangle.

Players can freely switch their favorite armor during the game mode, but when switching armor, they will first disengage from the armor, and then summon the armor according to the command. During this period, you will be very vulnerable like little D.Va 。

The following will briefly introduce the characteristics of the 10 types of storm armor.

Forward: Marksman

HP: 500 Left button: Assault Rifle | Right button: Precision Aim Abilities: Grenade Launch, Shockwave, Roll Forward Ultimate: Mass Volley

The most well-designed armor, the electric assault rifle with 40 rounds of magazines and incendiary grenades, is the main output to clean up the dinosaur monster group. It also has short-CD roll avoidance and close-range shock waves that knock back enemies in front. It is a cluster salvo missile with intensive firepower, which can effectively wipe out a large number of dinosaurs, or concentrate firepower against enemies ahead.

Although it has a comprehensive ability, the damage of the bullet will decrease gradually when the marksman exceeds a certain distance, and the ability to avoid and control the field is weak. Once locked or surrounded by monsters, it is difficult to escape, but it is suitable for novices. output armor.

Forward: Gale

HP: 350 Left button: Anti-riot walking stick｜Right button: Iron Mountain Skills: Rising Dragon Kick (E), Shunpo (Q) Ultimate: Restriction Lifted

The feature of Haifeng is the anti-riot crutches with flexible hands, which can deal with enemies in the front range. Right-clicking on the iron mountain also has a powerful shock to knock down the control field, and the rising dragon kick can bring the enemy into the air. It can be said that it has many advantages. A melee fighter who controls the field.

However, Gale’s health is only 350 points, which is quite low, so it must rely on the evasion of the Shunpo skill (which can be used twice in a row) to create a gap, and the ultimate can shorten the cooldown time of all skills, allowing Gale to play more consecutive spells in a short time moves.

Forward: Fire Net

HP: 500 Left button: Crossbow grenade gun｜Right button: Detonate grenade Skills: Grenade, Explosion Avoidance Ultimate: Blazing Heart

Firenet is basically similar to the Bomb Rat in Overwatch. It launches rolling explosive grenades as its main attack. Right-clicking it will jump up into the air and launch 3 grenades that detonate at a fixed time. As an auxiliary skill, there are grenades that can stun the enemy, while the movement skill is explosion avoidance, which can knock nearby enemies into the air while using it, and then take a small step in one direction.

Huowang’s ultimate blazing heart is like a suicide bomb. It accelerates to sprint close to the enemy and triggers a big explosion. During the process, it will lose its own health (up to -300 HP), which is considered a very risky ultimate, but The explosive power is quite astonishing.

Pioneer: Sky Eye

HP: 350 Left button: Rechargeable sniper rifle｜Right button: Open the scope and charge to aim Skills: Energy Shot, Ice Crystal Impact Ultimate: Barrel Explosion

Sky Eye is a long-range specialized armor. Its sniper rifle can obtain the penetrating characteristic after being charged. The maximum charging will consume 6 rounds of bullets at a time (up to 30 rounds in the magazine). In addition, the energy shot is a piercing ray with powerful destructive power ; It lacks displacement skills, but it can control the enemies in front of the field through the impact of ice crystals.

The ultimate gun barrel blast is relatively easy to understand. You can get 6 charged bullets within the ultimate time, which can be directly opened and fired to cause a lot of damage. Eye of the Sky is weak in clearing monsters in PvE, but the threat in PvP is quite high.

Tank: Roadhog

HP: 1000 Left button: Iron fist attack | Right button: Energy shield Skills: provocation, step forward Ultimate: Storm Ride

The standard tank armor can hold up a shield like Reinhardt in “Overwatch”. The shield can not only block bullets, but also physically block enemy units. However, Roadhog doesn’t have any ranged attacks, nor does he have the ability to move quickly.

The most interesting thing about Roadhog is the ultimate storm gallop. It will turn itself into a mobile tornado to trap enemy units. You can choose to continue to control the field, or release the tornado to push all enemy units away.

Tank: Warrior

HP: 900 Left button: Heavy machine gun｜Right button: Electroshock homing missile Skills: Defense Subroutine, Tank Charge Ultimate: Deathstorm

Heavy armor with strong blood volume and suppressive power. The machine gun with unlimited bullets does not need to be reloaded. It only needs to be cooled when it is overheated. The right button is an electric shock homing missile. Fly the enemy’s charge.

The warrior’s signature skill defense subroutine can create a dome shield, and the death rainstorm can bombard a designated area. All aspects are reminiscent of “Apex Heroes”.

Tank: Murasame

HP: 900 Left button: Taichi slash｜Right button: Full moon slash Skills: Head-to-head duel, zipline jump Great trick: Mirror stops water

Murasame holding a big sword is the second-most armor in “Exoprimal”, and it is also the tank with the lowest HP but the most lethality. The full-moon slash can fly the surrounding enemies in 360 degrees, the frontal duel is a counter technique that can defend against the enemy’s frontal attack, and the zip line can be used to move freely, and additional attacks can be added while moving.

Dajue Mingjing Zhishui is less commonly used. Murasame draws his sword and charges up, and depending on the charging time, extends the attack range in front, and then explodes in one breath. Strictly speaking, Murasame does not have the ability to defend teammates, but relying on the tachi of the second class may attract many players to try.

Support: Witch Doctor

Health: 400 Left button: Witch Staff Electric Shock｜Right button: Chain of Healing Skills: Repair Force Field, Tumbling Jump Ultimate: Vitality Witchlight

The Witch Doctor is basically a healing armor, because his attack skills are limited to short-range electric rods, and the rest are healing-oriented skills. Right-clicking the chain of healing can heal a single friendly target, and the maintenance force field creates a range of continuous blood recovery.

The ultimate vitality witch light is a bit like Lucio in “Overwatch”, it will instantly heal and increase the maximum life limit of teammates.

Support: Tianbo

Health: 400 Left button: Magic bullet｜Right button: Chaos control Skills: Black Hole Force Field, Ascension Ultimate: Sync Break

Sky Wave is an auxiliary armor that combines field control and healing. The magic bullet attacked by the left button can restore the life of teammates, and can also attack the enemy to cause damage. stuck in a range.

Tianbo’s ultimate synchronous destruction can create a powerful hard field control enchantment, freezing the actions of enemy units, plus 2-stage charging and short CD ascension, so that Tianbo can become an existence in the sky that does not land, and it is also quite suitable for PvP Active support role.

Support: Nimbus

Health: 400 Left button: dual guns｜Right button: switch between attack and treatment Abilities: Bullet Shot, Hologram Distortion Ultimate: Antipolar Explosion

Nimbus is an auxiliary armor that combines damage and healing. Although the bullets of the two guns are small (8 rounds), the damage is powerful. You can use the right button to switch between damage bullets and healing bullets. With this feature, the bullet strafing skill can hit the front in one breath Fires a large number of bullets, depending on which bullets the player is using at the time.

Displacement technology Holographic distortion is to launch a moving projection towards the front first, and then press it again to switch to the projected position. The Great Absolute Extreme Explosion is to create a sound wave impact forward. The enemy unit will not only shake when it is hit, but will also be pushed all the way to the ground, but basically it does not cause much damage.

Additional equipment

In addition to the above-mentioned 4 kinds of skills, each armor can be freely matched with 1 additional “equipment”. There are currently 6 types of these props, and each armor can only be equipped with one as an additional skill.

Cannon: A powerful laser fired after charging

Rescuer: Casts a healing minor repair field

Catapult: Enhanced jump, allowing the armor to double jump in the air

Shield: Casts a small shield to provide cover

Blade: Field-controllable electronic shuriken

Drill Fist: Drill Fist attack launched after charging

Test to find the best lineup

“Exoprimal” brings 10 armors with different combat styles, as well as a variety of modes that integrate PvPvE and co-fighting, but it also brings about the problem that all hero shooting needs to think about nowadays, that is, the balance of the lineup.

Although the game is still in the beta stage, and the strengths and weaknesses of many armors have not been adjusted, the speed at which the player community consumes and understands the content is unbelievable. During the beta period alone, some armors can be quickly mastered. strong point.

Of course, these will be the links that the Capcom team needs to understand through this pre-test and try to improve in the official version, and the tests that players have participated in these days will be key references for future balance corrections.

“Exoprimal” is expected to be officially released on July 14th. The standard version of Steam is priced at NT$1,850. This work will join the Xbox Game Pass subscription lineup on the day of release, and the game’s public test has been launched from March 16th to 20th.