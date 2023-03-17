The case of the new Neurosurgery department in Mantua is finally unlocked. Yesterday the general director of the Asst, Mara Azzi, signed the decree of appointment of the head physician of the department after the first place winner resigned from the public competition. Dr. Fabio Moscolo, 48, from Verona, from the Borgo Trento hospital in Verona, second place in the competition, has accepted the appointment and will take up his duties in less than a month.

A troubled birth that of the new neurosurgery department…