Sony (Sony) A new generation of headsetsPlayStation VR2 (referred to asPS VR2) has debuted on February 22nd. The first batch in Taiwan has been sold out, and it will be available in mid-March at the earliest. Are other places also selling like this? “Lianhe News Network” went directly to a well-known 3C electrical appliance store in Japan, and found that as long as you ask the clerk, “If you ask, there will be goods”, there is no need to wait at all, but you may have to bet on “character”.

Further reading: Sony’s new head-mounted device PS VR2 sold out in the first batch. He played for 30 minutes but “returned to calm” and quickly sold it out. The reason is revealed

“Lianhe News Network” reported a few days ago that because of “return to calm”, some netizens quickly sold PS VR2 after only 30 minutes, and then another netizen cut the price by 2,000 yuan to sell an almost brand new PS VR2.There are currently two versions of PS VR2 on sale in Taiwan. The stand-alone version is 18,880 yuan, and the bundled set (combination package) with the game “Call of the Horizon Mountain” is 20,480 yuan.PS5The disc version of the host is priced at 17,580 yuan, which is still expensive, which also ignited the idea of ​​​​many players “going abroad to buy goods”.

“Lianhe News Network” went to the well-known 3C electronics store in Kyoto, Japan, “EDION” (see picture) and “Yodobashi Camera (ヨドバシカメラ)” to directly report the sales of PS VR2. (Photography/United News Network)

But is it really worth it to buy abroad? “Lianhe News Network” went directly to the well-known 3C electrical appliances store in Kyoto, one is “EDION” located in the most lively “Shijo Kawaramachi”, and the other is “Yodobashi Camera (ヨドバシ)” within a 5-minute walk from Kyoto Station. Ka ra メ)”. Going to “EDION”, you can see that there are PS5 and PS VR2 consoles “see this (referring to samples)” in the PlayStation area, and the PS VR2 online lottery message is posted on the side. It seems that you still need to pass the lottery to buy PS VR2. qualifications.

I took the PS VR2 “see book (referring to the sample)” and asked the clerk, and found that PS VR2 can be purchased directly without going through a lottery. (Photography/United News Network)

I asked the clerk with the PS VR2 of “Jianben”, but I didn’t expect it to be in stock. I was hesitant when I was “available immediately”. After thinking calmly for a day, I decided to go to “Yodobashi Camera” to challenge the stock again. There are quite a few “see books” (referring to samples) of PS5 and PS VR2, and the clerk also told them that they are in stock. When you check out, you can see that there are full of PS VR2 stand-alone version and game combination packs. It seems that PS VR2 is not out of stock in Japan. , the supply is sufficient to “buy as you go”.

When checking out, you can see that the back is full of PS5 in stock, and the two products including the PS5 host and PS VR2 can be “buy as you go”. (Photography/United News Network)

The hot PS VR2 stand-alone is now in stock! Taking the stand-alone version as an example, the price difference between Japan and Taiwan is about 4,000 yuan. (Photography/United News Network)

The tax-included and tax-refunded prices of PS VR2 in Japan are as follows:

★PS VR2 stand-alone version

The price is 74,980 yen (approximately NT$16,799) / tax rebate is 68,164 yen (approximately NT$15,272) ★”Call of the Horizon Mountain” Bundle (Combined Pack)

The price is 79,980 yen (about NT$17,920) / tax rebate is 72,709 yen (about NT$16,291)

Then compare the price of PS VR2 in Taiwan:

single vision:18,880 yuan The Call of the Horizon Mountain Bundle:20,480 yuan

“Lianhe News Network” purchased the PS VR2 stand-alone version, and it only costs 68,164 yen (approximately NT$15,272) after the tax rebate. (Photography/United News Network)

After purchasing PS VR2 in Japan and getting tax refund,It is 3,608 yuan and 4,189 yuan cheaper than Taiwan’s pricethe price difference of 4,000 yuan is actually a struggle,The reason is that buying PS VR2 in stock in Japan does not enjoy the 1-year warranty from Sony Taiwan (SONY). In other words, it depends on the “character” of the buyer.if there is no failure or damage within 1 year, it is equivalent to earning a price difference of 4,000 yuan. If you encounter a failure during the period, you may have to pay the full maintenance fee. This alone can make players hesitate whether to play in Japan. I bought “cheap off-the-shelf”.

Sony’s next-generation head-mounted device PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2 for short) was launched on February 22, and the first batch in Taiwan has been sold out. (Reposted from PlayStation_TW Fan Group)

news article-section context-box”>

