Director Steve Madureira Reveals Open World, Dungeon Generation, and Social Interaction in Wayfinder: A Multiplayer Adventure

Director Steve Madureira Reveals Details about Open World, Dungeon Generation, and Social Interaction in Wayfinder MMO

Airship Syndicate's Wayfinder MMO combines rich open world, randomly generated dungeons, and multiplayer "communities" for a unique gaming experience.



By: Alberto Garrido – Gamereactor.cn

Every preview of Wayfinder, the upcoming hack-and-slash action MMO developed by Airship Syndicate, has left gamers intrigued by its cosmic history and deep lore. Set in a world where past heroes failed to defend the Lighthouse and succumbed to Gloom, players embody the role of Wayfinders – warriors from other worlds – for the ultimate final stand. With the game set to release on PC and PlayStation in early access this summer, we sat down with director Steve Madureira to get a sneak peek at what players can expect from this exciting new adventure.

Madureira highlighted three key aspects of the game that will immerse players into the world of Wayfinder. Firstly, the game boasts a rich open world where players can encounter others exploring its diverse biomes, engaging in quests, battling world bosses, and uncovering secrets. The world is ever-changing, offering a dynamic and dynamic experience for players as they navigate through it.

The second highlight is the randomly generated dungeons, known as Lost Zones. These dungeons serve as areas taken over by the Gloom, and players must destroy the Gloom anchor to reclaim them. Madureira emphasized that every time players enter a Lost Zone, the dungeon’s layout and challenges will be different due to Gloom’s manipulation of reality. These dungeons can be tackled solo or with up to three other players, and the game will adjust difficulty based on the number of players involved.

While multiplayer is a significant aspect of Wayfinder, Madureira also mentioned the importance of Skylight’s main base, the last bastion of humanity. Acting as a “hub,” this base allows players to interact with fellow gamers, trade items, accept quests, and even build and decorate their own houses. These houses can be adorned with trophies and loot from adventures, which provide skill boosts. Additionally, the size of the house determines the power players can activate.

Building upon the multiplayer aspect, Madureira discussed the concept of creating “communities” within the game. Players will have the ability to create and join instances where they can have neighboring houses alongside friends. This allows for shared experiences and the opportunity to appreciate each other’s house designs. Furthermore, there are plans to introduce artifact slots within these communities, enabling players to leave artifacts in their friends’ houses to enhance their abilities. Madureira expressed the team’s desire to include neighborhood events and community activities to foster a strong sense of community within the game.

While an official release date for Wayfinder’s early access is yet to be confirmed, fans eagerly anticipate an announcement in the coming weeks. With its rich open world, randomly generated dungeons, and emphasis on social interaction, Wayfinder promises to deliver a unique MMO experience.

