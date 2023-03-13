Technology Disney has unveiled the ‘real’ Star Wars lightsaber by admin March 13, 2023 March 13, 2023 8 Josh D’Amaro, president of Disney theme parks, has unveiled at the Sxsw festival that takes place in Austin, Texas, one of the most anticipated toys ever: a lightsaber like the one used by the jedi in Star Wars. It’s a harmless sword, of course. But what is surprising is the new mechanism that makes the toy weapon truly retractable, as fans of George Lucas’ saga are used to knowing it. You push a button and a laser ‘blade’ emerges from the handle. Pushing it again, the blade retracts. It’s a completely different thing from the Star Wars-inspired swords currently on the market, with a long fixed piece of plastic that lights up when needed. Disney filed the patent for this new sword in 2018. And already in 2021 D’Amaro had shown it, surprisingly, to a group of journalists. But there were no photos or videos of the new toy, which could soon enrich the experience of visitors to Star Wars attractions inside Disney parks. Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Check out the next map of Apex Legends, Shattered Moon - Apex Legends - Gamereactor 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Li Qiang: China’s new prime minister’s “first show” at the NPC and CPPCC press conference. There are no golden sentences but a message to private enterprises and foreign capital – BBC News 中文 next post Metaverse: the new frontier of medicine and health services You may also like AMD said that it has the ability to... March 13, 2023 Tech Diary — March 9, 2023 March 13, 2023 Total War: Warhammer III will feature more legendary... March 13, 2023 Redmi Note 11 Pro with 15 GB tariff... March 13, 2023 Seoul Dynasty announces the rest of its 2023... March 13, 2023 Electric lint razors – renew clothes from 13... March 13, 2023 120Hz AMOLED + RTX 4050 Slim Powerful Lightweight... March 13, 2023 ARPA-E: How the US Energy Research Agency is... March 13, 2023 Easy to read weekly report / More than... March 13, 2023 F5: This is how we support the transformation... March 13, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.