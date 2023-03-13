Josh D’Amaro, president of Disney theme parks, has unveiled at the Sxsw festival that takes place in Austin, Texas, one of the most anticipated toys ever: a lightsaber like the one used by the jedi in Star Wars. It’s a harmless sword, of course. But what is surprising is the new mechanism that makes the toy weapon truly retractable, as fans of George Lucas’ saga are used to knowing it. You push a button and a laser ‘blade’ emerges from the handle. Pushing it again, the blade retracts. It’s a completely different thing from the Star Wars-inspired swords currently on the market, with a long fixed piece of plastic that lights up when needed. Disney filed the patent for this new sword in 2018. And already in 2021 D’Amaro had shown it, surprisingly, to a group of journalists. But there were no photos or videos of the new toy, which could soon enrich the experience of visitors to Star Wars attractions inside Disney parks.