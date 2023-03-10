DJI officially released the DJI Ronin 4D Flex multi-modal split expansion system. At the same time as DJI Ronin 4D Flex, DL PZ 17-28 mm T3.0 ASPH lens, as DJI’s first cinematic zoom lens, is natively compatible with Ronin 4D’s follow focus and zoom system. In addition, ProRes RAW encoding is also officially supported by Ronin 4D in the form of authorized purchase, which can directly record Apple ProRes RAW/ProRes 4444 XQ/ProRes 422 HQ/ProRes 422 LT/H.264 videos.

New split-type flexible mirror movement

Ronin 4D Flex separates the Ronin 4D recording module, power supply and image transmission system by separating the body and gimbal camera, and can be stored in a backpack or other carrier. The weight of the handheld part is reduced to 1.8 kg, which is about 34% by weight. At the same time, the Flex is equipped with a 2-meter gimbal extension cable, which brings unprecedented flexibility in camera position layout, and it is no longer difficult to shuttle and move the camera in extremely small spaces such as cars and aircraft cabins.

Compatible with 4D monitoring system

Ronin 4D Flex is natively compatible with the Ronin 4D control handle and body monitor. It can be built as a small, powerful single-person shooting system, providing photographers with integrated 8K movie-quality image quality, three-axis gimbal stabilization, LiDAR radar A complete solution for shooting focus, professional monitoring and control functions, achieving convenience and efficiency that is unmatched by existing products in the industry.

Fast and convenient form switching

The Ronin 4D Flex split form can be quickly switched on the set without any installation tools, and it is easy to realize one machine with multiple functions. Whether it is shooting in a narrow space in film and television production, the need for quick change of location in advertising production, or long-term documentary or dance shooting, Ronin 4D Flex can meet the needs, making single shooting more free and convenient, and also suitable for team shooting Open up more possibilities.

The first cinema-quality zoom lens expands the lens portfolio

As DJI’s first cinematic zoom lens, the DL PZ 17-28 mm T3.0 ASPH lens is natively compatible with the Zenmuse X9 gimbal camera. Super high resolution from center to edge of the frame. The lens has a built-in servo zoom motor, no need for focus calibration, and no need to re-adjust the balance of the gimbal after zooming. At the same time, thanks to the precise back focus control and native calibration configuration, the automatic focus, manual focus, and “automatic” focus experience are all more precise and outstanding.

Availability and suggested retail price

Accessories delivery date official price DJI Ronin 4D Flex Ronin 4D Flex, Pan Axis Lock Assembly, Ronin 4D Controller Adapter Module and Controller Adapter Module Cable From now on HK$ 5,699 DL PZ 17-28mm T3.0 Lens DJI DL PZ 17-28 mm T3.0 Lens, Front Lens Cap, Lens Hood and Rear Lens Cap From now on HK$ 11,299 ProRes RAW encoding From now on HK$ 7,109

