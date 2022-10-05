Home Technology Don’t expect Nether announcements anytime soon – – Gamereactor
Don’t expect Nether announcements anytime soon – – Gamereactor

Mortal Kombat turns 30 on October 8, and it’s a safe bet that Nether Studios and Ed Boon (who made the first game with John Tobias – and is still the head of the series) ) plan to celebrate this.

With Mortal Kombat 11 being released more than three years ago, many have speculated that it might be time to announce a new installment for the series on the occasion of its 30th anniversary. But while that would have been great, Boon himself said on Twitter that it wouldn’t happen, adding that there would be some kind of celebration though.

Most people think the next title in the Nether will be a new Injustice title, since they have replaced it and Mortal Kombat. But rumors are all over the place, with some claiming it involves Marvel in some way (The Nether is owned by Warner, who also owns DC), while others say it’s a new Mortal Kombat.

Since the last game was released three years ago, we’re assuming the announcement won’t be too far off, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see it happen during December’s Game Awards.

