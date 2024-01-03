DPReview announces the 2024 Photographic Equipment Annual Awards! Nikon Z8 and Zf can be said to be popular | DIGIPHOTO

Nikon Z8 Takes Home Two Top Prizes in 2023 Photographic Equipment Awards

The results are in for the 2023 Photographic Equipment Awards, and it’s no surprise that Nikon Z8 has come out on top. DPReview, a well-known foreign photography equipment website, announced the winners, with Nikon Z8 taking home both the Best Photographic Equipment and High-end Camera of the Year awards.

In addition to the Nikon Z8, several other winners were recognized in various categories. The Fujifilm GF 30mm F5.6 T/S and Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG DN | Art received Honorable Mentions in the Best Photography Equipment of the Year category, while the Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G was also recognized.

Top honors in the Best Enthusiast Camera category went to the Nikon Zf, with the Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX receiving an Honorable Mention. The Best entry-level or mid-range camera award went to the Sony A6700, with the Canon EOS R8 and Canon EOS R50 receiving Honorable Mentions.

In the Best fixed focus lens category, the Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG DN took home the top prize, with the Sony FE 50mm F1.4 GM receiving an Honorable Mention. The Sony FE 20-70mm F4G was named the Best Zoom Lens, while the Tamron 70-180mm F2.8 Di III VCD VXD G2 received an Honorable Mention.

Røde Wireless Pro was named the Best Photography Accessories, with the DJI Mini 4 Pro receiving an Honorable Mention.

The awards showcase the best in photographic equipment and accessories, and the winners represent the top choices in the industry. Congratulations to all the winners of the 2023 Photographic Equipment Awards!

Via: DPReview

