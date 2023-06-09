“Dragon 7 Gaiden Hero No Name” real screen exposure!Kazuma Kiryu returns: I have no name | News | udn game corner

health.udn.com/html/etu-er.html?201808150934″ class=”m1″>

2023-06-09 09:42 Game Corner Taro

SEGA announced at the online press conference of the Summer Game Festival (SGF) earlier today (9th) that the latest work in the “Dragon Among Men” series “Dragon Among Men 7: Unknown Heroes” is confirmed to be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC platforms, the official website is launched simultaneously, Kazuma Kiryu has become a spy!

Figure/Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Hero No Name

“The Legend of the Dragon 7: The Unknown Hero” continues the plot of “The Dragon 6: Life Poetry”. The time point is between “The Dragon 7: Where Light and Darkness Go” and the 8th generation. Horse, returns to the classic stage under the name of “Jinglong”.

Figure/Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Hero No Name

According to the introduction, when entering the combat scene this time, Yima can switch between two new fighting styles, “Ying Long” and “Secret Agent”.

Figure/Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Hero No Name

“Agent” is a style that combines the technical system of fighting techniques from ancient times to the present and uses special agent equipment such as restraint lasso to quickly suppress the enemy. Players can choose to dominate the battlefield with strength or speed according to the situation.

Figure/Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Hero No Name

SEGA said that this work still has the usual rich entertainment venues of the “Dragon Among Men” series. In addition to the “Arena” with strong enemies like clouds, and the “Public Relations Club” with live-action videos to create the ultimate sense of presence, there is also “Karaoke”. “, “Railway Car”, “Shooting Darts” and other popular entertainment are also included in the work after a major upgrade.

Figure/Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Hero No Name

The digital version pre-order limited bonus will include “Dojima Daigo, Mashima Goro, Saeshima Taihe” 3 legendary gangsters from the Tojo Club, participating in the arena on the mysterious container ship in Osaka Bay, “Who is the strongest? Don’t miss the name ” The fierce battle of the legendary men!”

Figure/Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Hero No Name