Depression and Alzheimer’s: the differences and the symptoms not to be overlooked

Often confused at diagnosis, depression and Alzheimer’s disease share similar symptoms. Apathy is one example. Although Alzheimer’s and depression have similar characteristics, differences can be observed. First, a major depressive episode can occur at any moment of life. Alzheimer’s disease, on the other hand, generally appears around the second half of life, on average around 65 years old.

In addition, hypotheses about the origin of depression are directed towards one hyperactivation of the stress axis. It is also sometimes attributed to a dysregulation of production and level of data neurotransmitters (serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine).

Alzheimer’s disease, on the other hand, appears to be linked toalteration of protein metabolismthe precursor protein of beta amyloid which, for still unknown reasons, at a certain point in the life of some people begins to be metabolized in an altered way leading to the formation of a neurotoxic substance, the amyloid betayes accumulate slowly in the brain leading to progressive neuronal death.

How to recognize depression

In Italy, almost 8 million people have experienced or will experience a depressive episode during their life but the symptoms of this disease are not always clear.

I diagnostic criteria for depression are:

one depressed mood almost all day, everyday which can manifest itself with the cry;

almost all day, which can manifest itself with the the loss of interest in all activities, whether related to daily life (shower, cooking) or leisure. This goes against the person’s usual lifestyle;

in all activities, whether related to daily life (shower, cooking) or leisure. This goes against the person’s usual lifestyle; a significant one weight loss or gain outside of a diet, or an increase or decrease in appetite. The person will not eat anything or will be cooking and snacking all day in a perpetual state of melancholy;

outside of a diet, or an increase or decrease in appetite. The person will not eat anything or will be cooking and snacking all day in a perpetual state of melancholy; insomnia o ipersonnia almost every day. The person will wake up much earlier than usual, or vice versa, they may even sleep for several hours during the day;

o almost every day. The person will wake up much earlier than usual, or vice versa, they may even sleep for several hours during the day; one state of agitation almost daily in which the person walks around the house, moves objects, doesn’t stay still. Alternatively there could also be a psychomotor slowdown in case the person is very slow in carrying out any activity;

almost daily in which the person walks around the house, moves objects, doesn’t stay still. Alternatively there could also be a in case the person is very slow in carrying out any activity; frequent fatigue ;

; feeling of uselessness o excessive or inappropriate guilt;

o excessive or inappropriate guilt; decreased ability to concentration or difficulty making choices ;

; recurring thoughts of death (not just fear of dying) and recurring idee suicide (even without a specific plan to commit suicide).

These diagnostic criteria are obviously not cumulative, the person can be diagnosed with depression even if they present only some of these symptoms.

The attending physician or psychiatrist will note the presence or absence of these symptoms after talking to the person and/or a family member. It is important to know that depression is common in elderly people. This can lead to cognitive disorders such as disturbances in concentration and memory and a significant one loss of autonomy.

The depression in the elderly it can also lead to suicide attempts (due to malnutrition or excessive drug intake) or even death. It is therefore important to encourage the elderly person to consult the doctor in order to be able to make a correct diagnosis as quickly as possible. It is often linked to entrapment syndrome: where depression arises slowly, entrapment syndrome occurs suddenly and causes serious damage to the health of the elderly.

Depression can hide the onset of Alzheimer’s disease

In half of the cases, the Alzheimer’s disease begins with a period of depression and this slows down the diagnosis because its symptoms are confused: sometimes you have to wait for depression to be treated before discovering the underlying Alzheimer’s disease. Depression can start without an apparent cause however, during the discussions, the attending physician may encourage the patient to make an appointment with a neurologistor to request further exams of verification.

Depression, a symptom of Alzheimer’s disease

50% of people with Alzheimer’s disease suffer from depression at one time or another and this can lead to a worsening of the situation. A depressed patient may lose the desire to train his memory, may even become discouraged and no longer take the drugs that slow down the progression of the disease.

This symptom of Alzheimer’s disease can be explained in several ways:

danni to a part of the brain that regulates moods;

to a part of the brain that regulates moods; awareness of his own loss of autonomy;

of his own loss of autonomy; knowledge of the disease and therefore fear of the future.

Accepting the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease isn’t easy, it’s about dealing with painful thoughts. Furthermore, Alzheimer’s disease is a disease feared by many people, due to the cognitive decline that characterizes it.

How to help someone with depression

The person must first be brought by doctor to be examined and diagnosed. The doctor can then refer the patient to a psychiatrist or psychologist for antidepressant treatment.

You can help the depressed person by stimulating and proposing them activities to do together. L’I listen and the dialogue they are of great support and allow you to keep it in a real dimension, with the perception of being cured.