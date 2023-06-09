Bahn and EVG want to negotiate for five days from Monday | free press

An agreement is still pending. The most recent round of negotiations lasted three days. The course of the talks in the coming week will ultimately also determine whether there will be new warning strikes.

In the current tariff conflict have the Deutsche Bahn (DB) and the railway and transport union (EVG) agreed on a particularly long round of negotiations. The representatives of both sides want to discuss possible wage increases for a good 180,000 employees from Monday, 2 p.m., up to and including Friday. The railway announced this on Friday. The last round of negotiations had lasted three days. The course of the talks in the coming week ultimately also depends on whether there will be new warning strikes on the railways in the near future.

The EVG has been negotiating with the DB and dozens of other railroad companies about higher wages and wages for a total of around 230,000 employees. The labor union demands one from employers fixed amount of at least 650 euros per month or twelve percent more in the upper wage brackets.

During negotiations at the end of May, the railways promised twelve percent in stages for the lower wage groups. The middle groups should get a total of ten percent more and the upper groups eight percent. The first stage of the increase should therefore come this year. In addition, there is also an inflation compensation premium in the DB offer in stages totaling 2850 euros, which would be paid tax and duty-free. The DB provides for a term of 24 months – twice as long as the EVG. (dpa)