“Dragon Among Men 8” will be released in early 2024! Kasuga Ichiban’s 2nd preview released- funglr Games

The latest work in SEGA’s story RPG “Dragon Among Men” series “ Human Middle Dragon 8 (Ryu ga Gotoku 8) 」 The protagonists of the new work are the protagonist “Kasuga Ichiba” from the previous work “Dragon Among Men 7 Where Light and Darkness Go” (龙が如く7 Light and Darkness)” and the familiar character “Kazuma Kiryu”. Appears in the form of two protagonists. A few days ago, “Kazuma Kiryu” as the protagonist “ Rulong 7 rumored hero unknown (Dragon が 如 く 7 外传名を消した男)” has also decided on a release date, and you can see the action scenes of “Kazuma Kiryu” in the trailer, which is really looking forward to the rumored story. “Dragon Among Men 8” released the first preview in September 2022. After 9 months, there is finally new news for the new work! The 2nd preview of “Dragon Among Men 8” has been released in the Xbox Games Showcase released on June 12, 2023 (Mon)!

The 2nd preview is released! Kasuga Ichiban who woke up on the beach appears!



The latest work in the series “Human Middle Dragon 8 (Ryu ga Gotoku 8)“The 2nd teaser has been released.

At the beginning of the 2nd preview, you can see the protagonist “Kasuga Ichiba” awakening on the beach.

The location of the beach does not seem to be in Japan, but why does “Kasuga Ichiban” drift to the beach in a naked posture… Then the trailer is over!

There are too many puzzling mysteries in the advance notice, but at the end of the notice it is announced that the work will beOn sale in early 2024news.

The release date of Xu Zhu is getting closer, I believe more information will be released, so stay tuned!

RGG SUMMIT SUMMER 2023 / Dragon Studio’s new release will be broadcast live on June 16!

At 12:00 on June 16, 2023 (Fri), “RGG SUMMIT SUMMER 2023 / Dragon Studio’s New Work Presentation” will be held.

The latest information about “Dragon Among Men 8” will be released at the new work release conference of Dragon Among Men Studio, which is really exciting.

The live broadcast will start at 12:00 noon, so you can use your lunch time to watch it!

More details about “Dragon Among People 8” can be found on the official website or official Twitter of Dragon Studio (@ryugagotoku) Check it out!