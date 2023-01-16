SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. announced that the smartphone game “Dragon Quest Dai’s Great Adventure Burning Soul Bonds”, which is currently in operation, will start the event “Teacher’s Labyrinth Exploration” on January 16, 2023 . In addition, “The Brave and the Originator Abang’s Quick Slash and Treasure Hunt” is also going on simultaneously from the same day.

Aho (Great Hero) Appears!

Complete the event “Family Teacher’s Labyrinth Exploration” and get Abang’s equipment!

The game is currently holding the event “Family Teacher’s Labyrinth Exploration” (hereinafter referred to as this event) starting from January 16, 2023. Players can complete the event level and let the new own character “Abang (big brave)” join Partner ranks.

In this event, players can get the reward “Jade Shield (★3)” after completing the stage. Equipping it will increase the drop amount of event coins in the event stage. After collecting “Event Coins”, you can go to the event-only exchange to exchange for various rewards suitable for cultivating “Abang (Brave)” such as “Abang (Brave)’s Gem”. This time, there is also an event stage dedicated to multiplayer play. After clearing the stage, you can get more rewards than other event stages.

Work together with other players to defeat powerful enemies! For detailed information, please refer to the in-game notification, or check it in the “Exchange” of this event.

Available in the event “Tutor’s Labyrinth Exploration”

“Abang (Big Hero)” who became a partner

Main remuneration within the clearinghouse

Event Treasure Hunt Key

Abang’s (big brave) gem

Jasper Shield (★3)

book of daring strikes

“Tutor’s Labyrinth Exploration” event period

From 14:00 on January 16, 2023 to 7:59 on January 25, 2023







Taken from the activity “A Tutor’s Labyrinth Exploration”





Exchange

New equipment that comes with Abang’s profound art “Original Abang’s Speedy Slash” is here!

“The Brave and the Originator Abang’s Quick Slash Treasure Hunt” is in progress!

In conjunction with the progress of this event, “The Hero and the Originator Abang’s Quick Slash Treasure Hunt” is currently being implemented. In this treasure hunt display, there is not only the new equipment “Light Wing Sword (★4)” that comes with Abang’s profound meaning “Yuanzu Abang Speed ​​Slash”, but also the new equipment “Light Wing Armor Top (★ 4)”, “Light Wing Armor Bottoms (★4)” and “Light Wing Shield (★4)”. In addition, the “Limited 1 Time Guaranteed ★4 Paid 10 Treasure Hunt” that can definitely get a ★4 equipment is also being implemented simultaneously. Players can use 3000 paid rubies to do it.

During the implementation period of “The Brave and the Originator Abang’s Quick Slash and Treasure Hunt”

From 14:00 on January 16, 2023 to 7:59 on January 25, 2023







The activation scene of Abang Mystery “Yuanzu Abang’s Speedy Slash”

The Spring Festival commemorative promotion is in progress!

To commemorate the arrival of the Spring Festival, the game is currently implementing a login reward event and limited missions that will be launched on January 14, 2023. Players can obtain items such as “Spring Festival gift bag” and sapphires through this login reward. During the implementation period, players will be able to obtain the “Spring Festival gift bag”, and obtain props such as character development materials and sapphires from it. For details, please refer to the description of the in-game notification.

The main content of the login bonus

Day 1: Chinese New Year gift bag x 100

Day 2: Sapphire × 500

Day 3: Chinese New Year gift bag × 100

Day 4: Sapphire × 500

Day 5: Chinese New Year gift bag × 100

Day 6: Sapphire × 500

Day 7: Chinese New Year gift bag × 200

Spring Festival commemorative mission

From 14:00 on January 14, 2023 to 13:59 on January 22, 2023

This is a limited mission with a limited period of time. Players can obtain Spring Festival gift bags, sapphires and weapon evolution ore exchange certificates through this mission.