The orange is among the most widespread and appreciated citrus fruits ever. We can find different varieties, for example with yellow or even red flesh. They also vary according to the size and the skin, usually the thinner ones are the juicier and are mainly used to obtain the juice. In Itakia, it is grown very often and can be consumed in various ways. Indeed, we can find it as fresh fruit, juices, jams, candied or dried. However, many wonder whether actually eating oranges every day is good for us or can damage our body.

Is eating oranges every day good for you? Here is the truth

Oranges are rich in nutrients and therefore they are certainly very good for our body. They are rich in vitamins C, A, B and PP. We also find carotenoids and flavonoids that help reduce the risk of developing certain types of cancer or even cardiovascular disease. They are very rich in water, around 85% and 100 g of product have only 34 kcal.

So we can undoubtedly say that oranges are very good, both if eaten whole fruit and as juice, given that, in any case, they are rich in vitamins A, B and C. However, it must be specified that in juice, fibers are absent . You can eat up to 3 oranges a day, obviously distributed throughout the day. This is because, even if they are rich in nutrients and vitamins, they also contain sugars, which in excessive quantities can cause an accumulation of lipids and make you fat.

Also, oranges are to be avoided by anyone suffering from acidity, reflux or heartburn. This is because this citrus fruit contains citric acid. They can also hurt those who take ACE inhibitors or those who are being treated with diuretics. In fact, orange may increase potassium levels in the body, so it is best to avoid or eat less of it.