Ducky Announces Launch of New Keyboard Series “Origin” for Classic Typing Experience

Ducky Announces Upcoming Launch of New “Origin” Keyboard Series

Leading human-machine interface hardware manufacturer, Ducky, has announced the upcoming launch of their new keyboard series “Origin”. This new keyboard design aims to reshape the typing experience by incorporating classic design elements with modern innovations. The “Origin” keyboard series will evoke nostalgia with carefully selected retro keycap colors and a minimalist Phantom Black version, bringing back the most original typing experience.

The “Origin” keyboard series will feature large hot-swappable keys with a south-facing shaft design, allowing users to easily replace their preferred axis and customize their typing experience. The classic ultra-thin bezel design and retro gray color will give this keyboard a clean and concise look, elevating any work environment to a whole new level.

Ducky “Origin” keyboards will also feature high-quality PBT keycaps equipped with two-color molding technology for a durable and comfortable typing experience. The double-layer PCB circuit board design will extend the keyboard’s life and ensure signal stability, while the Type-C key line separation and full-key conflict-free design provide additional functionality.

The “Origin” keyboard series will be available in retro grayscale and minimalist phantom black designs, with extremely thin borders. The standard 108-key full-size keyboard will also be available with a variety of switch options.

For more information about the “Origin” series, visit the official Ducky website and follow their community for product updates. Ducky Chuangjie International is dedicated to providing high-standard professional mechanical keyboards, high-end mice, and computer peripherals to consumers and professionals all over the world.

Stay tuned for the official launch of the Ducky “Origin” keyboard series and experience the perfect combination of classic and modern design.