Change of leadership at the Elisabeth Hospital in Essen

The Elisabeth Hospital in Essen has a new medical director: Prof. Dr. Oliver Bruder, chief physician at the Clinic for Cardiology and Angiology, takes over from Prof. Dr. Peter Markus, chief physician at the clinic for general, visceral and trauma surgery. Prof. Markus had been working as medical director in the hospital’s operational management since 2015 and had resigned from the office because he had taken over responsibility for another clinic, the clinic for general and visceral surgery in the St. Josef Hospital Kupferdreh, as chief physician a speaker with.

The new medical director has been associated with the hospital for 25 years

The entrance area of ​​the Elisabeth Hospital in Essen. There has now been a change in leadership there.

“I am looking forward to the new task of taking on responsibility for our hospital as medical director in the operational management and actively helping to shape the future,” explained Prof. Bruder when he took up his position. He is particularly concerned about the cooperation between the various professional groups in Elisabeth Hospital and the high quality of training for future doctors.

Oliver Bruder has been associated with the Elisabeth Hospital for over 25 years: he first got to know the Elisabeth Hospital in 1991 when he was an intern doctor. In 1998 he started as an assistant doctor in the Department of Cardiology and Angiology. After Prof. Bruder took on duties as senior physician and senior physician, he became chief physician at the Clinic for Cardiology and Angiology in 2012. Since 2014 he has been a lecturer at the Elisabeth Hospital, which is also the academic teaching hospital of the University of Duisburg Essen.

Cardiologist initiated the cardiovascular system

As the initiator of the Contilia social initiative “1000 Hearts”, he has also had an impact on urban society since then: every year on May 1st, the initiative invites people to “Cardiovascular Food” on the grounds of the Zollverein Coal Mine. The aim of the run is to get children and young people moving.

In addition to Prof. Bruder, the management of the Elisabeth Hospital includes managing director Peter Berlin, clinic manager Dr. Daniel Li, the chief physician at the Clinic for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine Dr. Claudio Finetti as deputy medical director and nursing director Simone Sturm.

