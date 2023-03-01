Home Technology Dune prequel series loses director and a lead – Dune: The Sisterhood
Dune prequel series loses director and a lead – Dune: The Sisterhood

The Dune prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood is getting some production changes. The show lost a director and even a major star, according to Deadline, all after creative tweaks and production pauses.

Johan Renck, known as Chernobyl’s executive producer, has left the show after directing the first two episodes.

Beyond that, Shirley Henderson (probably best known for her role as Moaning Myrtle in Harry Potter) is leaving the series, having previously been cast as one of the show’s lead characters as Tula Harkonnen.

Co-showrunner Diane Admu-John is also leaving the series, with Alison Shapke taking over as sole showrunner going forward.

As for who will replace Lunk and Henderson, HBO has not yet announced this information.

Image via Dune.
