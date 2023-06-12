Dungeons of Hinterberg Announces Trailer and Screenshots

in yesterday’sXbox Games ShowcaseOne of the somewhat under-the-radar announcements in Bugs Games in the meantime was Dungeons of Hinterberg.

It’s being developed by Austrian studio Microbird Games, who seem inspired by their own country, in an action-adventure with vast open environments, mountains, rural areas, and more. We also promise RPG-like content, puzzles and tons of magic. Here’s the official description, which is pretty much all we know so far – except it looks interesting and is a confirmed Day 1 Game Pass title:

“With sword and guide in hand, explore the beautiful alpine village of Hinterberg and uncover the magic hidden in the dungeons! Master magic, solve puzzles and slay monsters; all this and more awaits you in Hinterberg!

Get ready for a vacation to a modern village in the Austrian Alps, but instead of hiking or skiing, you’ll be slaying monsters, finding loot and solving puzzles! With 25 magical dungeons recently popping up around Hinterberg, monster slaying has become a major tourist attraction, drawing adventurers from all over the world to the small village.