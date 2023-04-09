Instead of a handwritten card, many people use digital greetings at Easter. Here you can easily download the most beautiful sayings and graphics for the Easter holidays.

The handwritten card is not yet obsolete, but more and more people are sending their Easter greetings digitally. Small graphics with an Easter greeting, a saying or a poem that put a smile on the recipient’s face are particularly popular. We have put together some Easter greetings for you, which you can copy, download and send to family, friends and acquaintances.

Digital Easter greetings on WhatsApp: popular sayings, poems and quotes for Easter 2023

If you don’t want to send any pictures, you can simply add a poem or quote Easter send.

Unfortunately we can’t see each other at Easter, but I’m thinking of you and I’m looking forward to the next meeting. From afar I wish you a blessed Easter days.

When the little Easter bunny comes, nudges you with his nose, stands on his hind feet and tells you Easter greetings.

The Easter bunny in the green grass greets you and your guests. Have sun in your hearts and peace for Easter.

The scent of flowers wafts around your nose. Greetings to you from the Easter Bunny

I wish you all the best for Easter! May it bring you joy and relaxation from all things!

Forget the stress for a few days and take it easy for the holidays. Happy Easter!

Take care, stay healthy and enjoy the holidays. Happy Easter.

Easter greetings 2023 for WhatsApp with sayings and poems



How about a poem for Easter?

Photo: news.de Montage ( AdobeStock / Goncharuk film)

In addition to sayings and poems, pictures with Easter greetings are also very popular. We have put some together for you, which you can easily download by clicking on the magnifying glass.

You can find more graphics on our Pinterest board.



Sayings are extremely popular at Easter.

Photo: news.de Montage (AdobeStock / Alexander Raths)

We wish you a wonderful and relaxing Easter holiday. Enjoy the holidays!



We wish you a nice Easter.

Foto: news.de Montage ( AdobeStock / LS Visuals)

