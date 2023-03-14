Home Technology Electric coffee warmer buy cheap from 32€ (03/2023)
Electric coffee warmer buy cheap from 32€ (03/2023)

Electric coffee warmer buy cheap from 32€ (03/2023)

Coffee is enjoyed warm, right? But as is so often the case, it is already cold before you even manage to take a sip in the stress of work. Contrary to the motto cold coffee makes you beautiful, this gadget should keep your hot drinks warm.

Finally no more cold coffee with the electric coffee warmer. You can buy it at a price 31,99€ on Amazon.de on offer.

Electric coffee warmer dimensions

Simple design

The design of the coffee warmer is very simple, plain and modern held. Ultimately a black one Mug coaster with heart function. The frame consists of Aluminium and the surface off Glasthere is also the Control button by touch functions. According to the manufacturer, the coaster can be distinguished by its “oversize”. 12 cm for any type of cup to use.

Electric coffee warmer 2 temperature levels

2 temperature levels

The coffee warmer can be thanks touch operation in 2 heating levels set. Pressing once takes you to the first heating stagethat up to 40 degrees Celsius should reach. If you press the button again, you switch on level 2 onthis probably creates up to 60 Degrees Celsius . In addition, you can recognize it glowing ring of the touch control what level you are in Blau stands for here step 1 and Rot for the Level 2.

Electric coffee warmer Waterproof

Use without security concerns

Don’t worry, if you forget to turn off the gadget, it will turn itself on 8 hours off automatically. In addition, the device water repellent, so spilling drinks shouldn’t be a problem here either. The water-repellent glass pane can also be used wipe lightly.

Electric coffee warmer functions

Not to be compared with a kettle

Don’t expect to be able to brew your coffee freshly at work. The coffee warmer is only for maintaining the temperature suitable. So you keep the drink warm, but it is not possible drinks with it like that hot to get one like it kettle or the microwave can.

Electric coffee warmer various cups and containers

Not just for cups

What is also really advantageous is that you can use it not only for cups, but also for other things. On the one hand also for Jars, tetrapaks or cans – why you want to heat them is questionable, but at least it is possible. The big advantage here is with the Baby bottlesso you can possibly save one or the other getting up to heat the bottle at night.

Conclusion: Buy an electric coffee warmer?

Anyone who likes to enjoy their tea or coffee warm, like me, will probably love this gadget. Everyone knows the scenario, just made a fresh cup of coffee, then you run from A to B and before you can take a sip, it’s cold again and only tastes half as good. So really a cool way to enjoy your drinks always warm.

Whether it all works like that and whether it can really keep the heat completely is another question. On paper, the electric coffee warmer definitely convinced me. The fact that you can keep the baby bottle warm with it is a big advantage in my opinion.

The price is quite high here, but you can probably use the part for years. So you also save money because you no longer have to throw away cold coffee and make a new one. So if you often forget to enjoy the warm coffee in the stress of work, here is a good opportunity to consume the drink warm at any time.

