Elon Musk appears surprisingly at the video game tournament: the public does not forgive him

It was enough for Elon Musk to appear for a few seconds on the big screen – moreover in dim light – to trigger the “boo” and cries of disapproval from the public who, like the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, were attending the finals of the World Cup in Los Angeles at that time. of Valorant, the popular shooter video game developed by Riot Games. After the director returned to the live images of the game, among the gamers who flocked to the event, someone started the “Bring back Twitter” chant. A small protest against the man who let the famous bird out of the cage: after buying the social network for 44 billion dollars, in October 2022, Musk overturned several mechanisms of the platform and even changed its name to “X “.

