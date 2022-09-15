Bandai Namco“Tales of” seriesis one of Japan’s leading RPG games. The latest entry in the series” Tales of ARISE “has been a huge success globally and will continue to be a long-term hit. InPlayStation Storeuntil Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the “Deluxe Sound Edition”, “Deluxe Clothing Edition” and “Ultimate Edition” are available with45% offprice to buy, so it looks like more and more people will play. Although it is such a “Tales of” series, I don’t think it is an RPG that represents Japan from the beginning.I’ve been playing since the first SFC series “Fantasy Tales” and I think the title that determines the series’ popularity is“Symphony Legend” .already decidedRemakeA symphony story from one of the most popular games in the series!

A masterpiece is back! Announced in “Nintendo Direct 2022.9.13” delivered on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 “Remastered Symphony Legend”. The game was ported to the Nintendo GameCube in 2003 and to the PlayStation 2 in 2004, andOver 2.7 million copies sold worldwide. It’s one of the few hit games in the series to make a sequel. The sequel is “Symphony Legends – Knights of Ratatosk“.taking the protagonist”Lloyd“And the Miko”Colette” as the center, an adventure story that travels around the two worlds of “Sylvarant” and “Tesseara”, which is heavy even in the series. The introduction has been released, let’s introduce it! Symphony Story PR TIMES The world will be saved.if you lose her4,000 years ago, the world of Sylvaland, where the evil organization Deseth, the evil organization that the hero Misos was supposed to seal, used its magic is suffering disaster. Miko Colette receives an oracle from the heavenly organization Crusis and embarks on a journey to the world of rebirth with her childhood friend Lloyd, his best friend Genius, his teacher Refill and mercenary Kratos. During the journey, Lloyd and the others learn that this world is adjacent to another world called Tesira, and that their existence exists while stealing each other’s mana. In order to save both worlds, they challenged the battle of world destiny. Symphony Legend Remastered Official Website PR TIMES Look!you have thisbad feeling, isn’t it? But there is the “Legend” series. should be no problem.This isA series with a very important story, so I’m not going to talk about this story anymore! Please try to play with your own hands! PR TIMES

Remastered and easy to play “Symphonic Legend”Originally created nearly 20 years ago.Apart fromImprove the pictureIn addition, it will also implementrenewto improve playability, such as increasingEvent skip functionand improvementSave on-screen date display, etc.some specs!alsostabilized the frame rate during combat,Improved sea mobility during ship operation,Can play comfortably. PR TIMES This update will make extremely strategic and exhilarating action combat even more fun!Havevarious“Lines” connect enemies and allies, such as combining various “artistic skills“The Combo, Gorgeous”secrettechnique”, and “volley” and other cooperative skills so that you can enjoy 3D combat. MostLine Linear Movement Combat SystemCome and defeat your enemies! See also Logitech Introduces New Brio 500 Series Video Cameras, Simultaneously Introduces Zone Vibe Series Headphone Accessories PR TIMES