Original title: Tears!Milan wins at home in the Champions League after 3,283 days and can qualify this time

With three goals from Giroud, Salle Marques and Poberga, AC Milan beat Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 at the San Siro Stadium, due to a 1-1 draw in the other game, which means The Rossoneri scored 1 win and 1 draw in two games, with 4 points, occupying the top position in the group, and they have gained the initiative in the fight for the right to qualify. For AC Milan, winning tonight is a historic moment, because the Rossoneri fans haven’t witnessed their team win at the San Siro for too long. The last time they won at home was nine years ago. : On September 18, 2013, AC Milan defeated Celtic 2-0 at home in the first round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, and it has been 3283 days since then.

In fact, AC Milan fans had a chance to win the Champions League at home last season, but unfortunately, there were some controversial penalties in their game against Atletico Madrid, which eventually led to the loss of the Rossoneri. Last season, in addition to losing to Atletico Madrid, AC Milan also lost to Liverpool at home and drew with Porto. In three games, they had 1 draw and 2 losses. The team’s performance was affected by the lack of a win at home. In the end, they were eliminated at the bottom of the group. Nine years ago, after AC Milan defeated Celtic at home, they even drew with Barcelona and Ajax at San Siro, and lost to Atletico Madrid in the 1/8 final; that is to say, AC Milan tonight ended 6 consecutive games. The embarrassing record of winning the Champions League at home. At present, AC Milan has scored 4 points after the two games, and Chelsea is at the bottom. It should not be difficult for the Rossoneri to qualify this season.

AC Milan fans must be happy to win the game at home, but after watching this game, they will feel inexplicably uncomfortable, because Leo performed so well, but he didn’t have the chance to participate in the first battle with Naples this weekend! In tonight’s game, Leo first made a penalty kick at the end of the first half, Giroud then took the penalty to help AC Milan take the lead; at the beginning of the second half, Leo sent an assist again, and Salle Marques scored to help the team expand the lead Advantage. Making a penalty kick + assists, Leo can be regarded as the best player in this game, but considering that after the league this weekend, world football will enter the international game day, which means that Leo can enter the holiday ahead of schedule, AC Milan will temporarily hope not to. on him.

There is no doubt that Leo’s absence is a big loss for AC Milan. He can’t participate in the game, and he has to blame himself, because in the last round of the league, Leo kicked the top, hitting behind him, elbowing the head and kicking the face. , is simply violent to Sampdoria defender Ferrari, and then was sent off with a red card. This weekend, AC Milan’s Serie A first game against Naples at home, Leo will be on the sidelines. At present, AC Milan and Naples have achieved 4 wins and 2 draws in the first 6 rounds of the league, and they are tied for the top spot. The Rossoneri without Leo is a little bit down by the outside world.

