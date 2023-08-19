Home » Embracer Announces Dead Island 2 Release on New Platform, sparking speculation
Embracer Announces Dead Island 2 Release on New Platform, sparking speculation

Embracer Announces Dead Island 2 Release on New Platform, sparking speculation

Dead Island 2 Set to Launch on Additional Platform

Dead Island 2, the highly successful zombie-slaying game, is set to make its way onto another platform, according to Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors. The game, which sold an impressive 1 million copies within days of its release and 2 million within its first month, is expected to generate even more sales on its new platform.

While Wingefors did not specify which platform Dead Island 2 will be launching on, there are two likely possibilities. One is the popular gaming platform Steam on PC. This move could attract additional sales from dedicated Steam users who prefer to stick to this platform and may not have purchased the game on its initial launch platform.

The other potential platform for Dead Island 2 is Nintendo’s Switch or even its future successor. With expectations of new Nintendo consoles rumored to be released in 2024, the game could find a new home on these platforms as well.

The decision to expand Dead Island 2 to another platform reflects Embracer’s confidence in the game’s continuing success and potential to generate additional revenue. The game’s thrilling gameplay and captivating storyline have resonated strongly with gamers, and this move is set to attract even more players.

Dead Island 2’s new platforming is expected to bring a fresh wave of excitement and anticipation among fans. Gamers eagerly await the official announcement regarding the game’s new platform, as they will have new gaming options to choose from.

In conclusion, Dead Island 2’s upcoming launch on another platform is set to boost its already impressive sales figures. Whether it is on Steam or Nintendo’s consoles, fans can look forward to experiencing the exhilarating zombie-slaying action on their preferred platform. The success of Dead Island 2 further solidifies its place as one of the most beloved and popular zombie games in the industry.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

