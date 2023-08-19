The Art of Lies: Cai Jun Releases New Novel ‘Son of Lies’ to Fans’ Delight

Cai Jun, renowned Chinese suspense novelist, held a book release event for his latest novel “Son of Lies” in Wuhan on August 12th. Despite heavy rain, fans flocked to the Shanghai Sanlian Bookstore READWAY to meet Cai Jun and hear him discuss his new work.

Cai Jun has an impressive repertoire, with over 30 published works and translations in more than ten languages. Several of his books have been adapted into movies, TV dramas, and stage plays.

“Son of Lies” is a long mystery novel published by Jiangsu Phoenix Literature and Art Publishing House. The story revolves around the theme of lies, reflecting the struggles and helplessness individuals face in social life. The plot follows the investigation of a mysterious death that occurred 16 years ago and the unraveling of a complex web of lies. The novel uses a Rashomon-style narrative, alternating between the perspectives of truth and deception, creating an intricate and thought-provoking reading experience.

During the book sharing session, Cai Jun discussed the role of lies in literature, emphasizing that novels are built upon lies. He explained that weaving a successful lie within a story captivates readers and keeps them engaged. Fellow writer and poet Lin Donglin echoed this sentiment, noting that a writer’s ability to create compelling lies is a highly valued skill.

Cai Jiayuan, writer, critic, and vice chairman of the Hubei Writers Association, praised Cai Jun’s ability to merge elements of both pure and popular literature in his works. He commended Cai Jun for integrating literary and storytelling dimensions, creating his unique novel aesthetics that resonate with readers.

The trio also discussed the relationship between pure literature and popular literature, asserting that there is no gap between the two. Lin Donglin emphasized that a writer must reach the readers and tell a captivating story before achieving artistic heights. Cai Jiayuan attributed Cai Jun’s success to his seamless integration of both genres, creating a style that appeals to a wide range of readers.

Cai Jun expressed his belief that the boundaries between pure and popular literature can be crossed. He mentioned his upcoming novella, “The Biography of Mr. Lu,” which will be published in “Beijing Literature” in September, showcasing his ability to write both genres.

The book release event was a success, with fans and literary enthusiasts captivated by Cai Jun’s discussion on lies, his storytelling prowess, and the merging of different literary genres. With his latest novel “Son of Lies,” Cai Jun continues to solidify his position as one of China‘s most celebrated suspense novelists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

