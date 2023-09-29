Enhanced Achievements, Martial Arts Tree, and More: Exciting Updates in the STEAM Version of Legend of Wulin

STEAM Version of Legend of Wulin Lizhi Introduces Exciting Features and DLC “Dragon Sword”

Legend of Wulin Lizhi, the popular martial arts-themed game, has recently introduced several exciting updates and a new DLC, “Dragon Sword.” These additions provide players with enhanced gameplay and more immersive experiences.

One of the notable updates is the enhancement of achievements above the intermediate level. Previously, achievements were standalone personal accomplishments. However, with the latest update, these achievements have been transformed into STEAM online achievements. This allows players to compare their progress with gamers from all around the world, adding a competitive element to the game.

The game also introduces an in-game martial arts tree diagram. Players can now check the development direction of various martial arts within the game itself, eliminating the need to search for strategy books. This feature provides valuable insights and helps players in planning their character’s progression.

Another helpful addition is the inclusion of tips for the level where the secret book drops. The martial arts tree map now displays the drop location of each secret book, enabling players to focus on obtaining the desired secret book by locking onto the target. This feature saves gamers precious time and allows them to acquire rare and powerful abilities more efficiently.

Furthermore, the warehouse capacity has been increased from 256 to 384. This enhancement, exclusive to the STEAM version, ensures that players have ample space to store the treasures they find. Now, gamers can continue their adventures without worrying about running out of storage space.

Legend of Wulin Lizhi is renowned for its captivating storyline, and the game developers have not disappointed in this aspect. More than 30 main missions and countless branch and random missions have been created for players to choose from. The direction of the game can be tailored based on individual strengths and strategic needs. Moreover, the narrative unfolds differently for each playable heroine, with varying emotions and developments throughout the player’s mission selection.

As an added bonus, the game has launched the DLC “Dragon Sword” simultaneously. This classic collection offers nine discounts, adding dozens of new plot levels and inviting the leaders of each faction, as well as the three major bosses, to join the battle. Additionally, the DLC introduces a refreshing formation system, a large level with two demons, and hundreds of new magical weapons. “Dragon Sword” promises a thrilling experience and comes highly recommended for players who desire a comprehensive gameplay experience.

To experience the new updates and DLC, players can visit the Steam store page for Legend of Wulin Lizhi at https://store.steampowered.com/app/2548950. The DLC “Dragon Sword” can be accessed through the same page, providing players with the opportunity to delve deeper into the martial arts world of Legend of Wulin Lizhi.

