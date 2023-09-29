Guangdong Province Holds Meeting to Advance Construction of Basic Elderly Care Service System

Guangdong Provincial Government Holds Meeting on Construction of Elderly Care Service System

On September 27, the Guangdong Provincial Inter-Department Joint Meeting on Elderly Care Services held its third (enlarged) meeting in Guangzhou. The meeting aimed to deploy and promote the construction of the province’s basic elderly care service system. Various leaders of the provincial government attended the meeting and made work arrangements, while the Provincial Department of Civil Affairs reported on the progress of elderly care services in the province.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that there must be an adherence to overall planning to promote the construction of a basic elderly care service system as a whole. The meeting outlined three key work ideas that must be followed. Firstly, the government must lead the efforts, while the market, society, and families should also play a role in supplementing the services. Secondly, priority should be given to ensuring the basic needs of the elderly with special requirements, gradually allowing everyone access to basic elderly care services. Thirdly, the focus should be on the elderly care needs, improving the basic elderly care service supply mechanism and providing personalized services.

To achieve these goals, several measures were proposed. The support and security system for extremely poor elderly individuals in rural areas will be improved, and subsidies will be increased. Additionally, supporting facilities for grassroots elderly care service complexes will be upgraded, and the supply of nursing beds will be expanded. The meeting also emphasized the importance of strengthening basic elderly care service supply mechanisms, consolidating support for elderly individuals with special difficulties, and providing basic service needs for those requiring disability care. Furthermore, personalized services for the elderly will be provided to meet diverse service needs and promote the coordinated development of elderly care and industry.

Departmental linkage was also stressed during the meeting. The construction of the basic elderly care service system is seen as an important starting point for strengthening this linkage. As a part of this, the implementation of the basic elderly care service list system will be a priority. By fully understanding the needs of basic elderly care service recipients and enhancing the effective supply of these services, the meeting aims to improve the overall guarantee mechanism for basic elderly care services. Quality supervision of these services will also be strengthened to ensure the high-quality development of elderly care services in Guangdong.

The meeting on the construction of the elderly care service system in Guangdong province demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing comprehensive and improved care services for the elderly. With a focus on meeting the basic needs of the elderly, expanding service availability, and ensuring personalized care, Guangdong aims to enhance its elderly care system and address the challenges faced by an aging population.

