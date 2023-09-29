North Bund AIA Grand Theater Unveils Opening Season with Over 70 Performances

North Bund AIA Grand Theater Officially Announces Opening and Premiere Season with Over 70 Performances

Shanghai, China – The North Bund AIA Grand Theater held a press conference on September 27th to announce its official opening and premiere season. The theater, located in the AIA Financial Center in Shanghai’s Hongkou District, is set to become a new cultural landmark in the city.

The press conference was attended by several esteemed guests, including Wu Qiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Hongkou District Committee; Zhao Ming, Deputy Director of the Propaganda Department of the Shanghai Hongkou District Committee; Guo Juan, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Hongkou District Culture and Tourism Bureau; and representatives from Beijing Poly Theater Management Co., Ltd.

During the conference, Wu Qiang emphasized the importance of the North Bund AIA Grand Theater in promoting the cultural and artistic development of the Hongkou District. He expressed his hope that the theater, under the management of Poly Culture, will contribute to the growth of urban culture in Shanghai.

Yao Rui, Party Secretary and General Manager of Beijing Poly Theater Management Co., Ltd., also spoke at the event. He thanked the local government for their support and highlighted the theater’s mission to become an international center for musical theater and dance art.

Qin Tiji, the person in charge of the North Bund AIA Grand Theater, introduced the theater’s development plans and premiere season highlights. The theater aims to bring together top cultural and artistic resources from around the world, providing Chinese audiences with access to cutting-edge performances and productions.

The North Bund AIA Grand Theater’s premiere season will feature a variety of performances, including the original English musical “The Phantom of the Opera: Love Is Forever,” the Russian drama “Srafa’s Snow Show,” and the French musical “Rock Mozart,” among others. Over 70 performances across 20 channels will be presented on the theater’s stage.

In addition to the premiere season announcement, the theater also unveiled a surprise limited-time opening of stored-value cards, offering discounts for designated performances until June 2024. They also introduced the Hongbao membership system, which provides various levels of privileges and value-added services to members.

The press conference concluded with an opening ceremony for the North Bund AIA Grand Theater. With the push of a button by the attending leaders, the theater was officially lit up, marking the beginning of its journey as a new cultural hub.

The North Bund AIA Grand Theater is poised to become an important destination for art lovers, showcasing the best of local and international talent. The opening of this “art treasure box” is highly anticipated, and it is expected to bring a new cultural vibrancy to the North Bund area.

