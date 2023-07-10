Entrainhotel.com platform, Adrias group implements

Laborinto, part of the Adrias group and specialized in ML technologies, has implemented the Entrainhotel.com platform, owned by Adrias, with a data-driven approach. The data-driven design approach is a method of design which relies on data analysis to make informed decisions during the design process. Applied to the world of tourism, this approach is based on the use of quantitative and qualitative data to guide the planning phase and improve the experience of future guests of accommodation facilities.

The Entrainhotel.com platform

Laborinto worked on the synergistic interaction between the section of Entrainhotel.com dedicated to hoteliers and the area dedicated to customers, thanks to a complex use and crossing of data. The numbers, in Entrainhotel.com, guide the user experience which becomes hyper-personalised, based on specific interests and web search expectations.

Anticipate the future

Analyzing the design of tourism experiences, the data-driven approach is used to collect and examine data related to traveler preferences and behaviors. For example, user reviews on travel sites, accommodation and activity bookings, social media interactions and much more.

Barbara Canducci, President of the Adrias Group

This data can be used to identify trends, understand the needs of tourists and improve the quality of experiences in the destination. For example, an analysis of social media data can reveal that visitors to a tourist destination prefer certain types of food or activities. Thus allowing destination managers to personalize the offer and improve the level of satisfaction of their guests.

The Adrias Group implements the Entrainhotel.com platform

Thanks to the support of the IT consultancy firm Reeturn for software development, the Adrias Group has created a recommendation system algorithm. A recommendation system which, by exploiting artificial intelligence, suggest automatically hotels, destinations, offers or content based on the data collected on users and their behavior on the site.

The algorithm when it will be functional

This algorithm will be put into production on the portal in the coming months. The hotel stay offer recommendation system for tourists is a filtering software that uses an algorithm and mathematical formulas to provide the user with the offers closest to his preferences. The artificial intelligence system calculates for tourists, by comparing user profiles with hotel stay proposals, which offers are closest to their tastes. And presents them on the hotel homepage when they visit the page again.

More precision in the results

Giuseppe Trisciuoglio, founding partner and CEO of Laborinto

The algorithm learns. In fact, it perfects and refines the parameters of matching over the time. In other words: the more requests for quotes are made, the more accurate it is in providing results. Optimizing more and more, and in real time in a synergistic way, the suggestions for the tourist and for the hotel manager on the back office side.

Useful for the customer and the hotelier

Entrainhotel thus presents itself to the user as a site with valid and targeted offers for the user because they are studied on his online behaviour. At the same time, it guides the hotelier who is chosen during the booking stage inidentify the needs of the customer even before he crosses the threshold of his hotel.

