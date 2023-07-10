Boehringer Ingelheim welcomes over 18,000 visitors at the open day

Boehringer Ingelheim

“Here is the future”: Company conveys information about the importance of the pharmaceutical industry for Germany as a location about a wide range of training opportunities

Large crowds at the Boehringer Ingelheim factory premises: numerous visitors took the opportunity to get to know the research-based pharmaceutical company better at the open day in Biberach on Saturday. Under the motto “Here is the future”, Boehringer Ingelheim provided exciting insights into the world of drug research and development and, at the same time as the “Training Day”, provided information about the diverse range of training courses on offer.

At the event, the company explained to its guests how the pharmaceutical industry contributes to securing growth and prosperity in Germany with courage, commitment and innovative strength. For example, hands-on experiments and guided tours through production offered a look behind the scenes. In addition, interested parties could find out more about future-oriented technologies or sustainability topics such as green logistics in the digital laboratory BI X. The performances of the Boehringer Ingelheim Choir and the works orchestra proved that “corporate culture” is sometimes meant literally.

dr Fridtjof Traulsen, head of the Biberach site, was delighted with the great interest in the open day. “Boehringer Ingelheim is a highly innovative, owner-managed family company and that alone makes it something special,” said Traulsen. “We have our own culture and are pleased that so many guests have come and can experience it for themselves.” The company has thus also presented itself as an attractive employer in the region.

A panel discussion on the topic “Transformation needs innovation – enabling value creation through research” dealt with the importance of a research-strong healthcare industry for Germany as an industrial location. Representatives from business and politics, including site manager Traulsen and Baden-Württemberg’s Research Minister Petra Olschowski, discussed what framework conditions are necessary for the German pharmaceutical industry to continue to be one of the world leaders in the healthcare industry in the future. The event was part of the “Healthy Industrial Policy – Progress Dialogue” series, in which Boehringer Ingelheim and six other pharmaceutical companies as well as the IGBCE trade union are taking part. Patron is the parliamentary manager of the SPD parliamentary group, Gabriele Katzmarek.

