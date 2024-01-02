Entry-level smartphone receives update to Android 14

Samsung is gradually bringing its smartphones up to date with the latest software. Now owners of the affordable Galaxy A13 5G can also look forward to Android 14 and One UI 6.0. The update has already appeared in a first country and will follow shortly in Germany.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G receives Android 14

The 5G variant of the Galaxy M13 is currently being updated: Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 6.0 is now available. The update is initially available in India, with other countries following soon (Source: SamMobile).

The new firmware version M136BXXU5DWK7 can be downloaded directly via the smartphone settings. As always, a WiFi connection is recommended, as the update to Android 14 and One UI 6.0 is available a size of 1.65 GB comes. Samsung has also released the security patch from November 2023 for the Galaxy A13 5G – although a more recent patch from December 2023 is actually already available.

Owners of the Galaxy M13 5G can also use it without the latest patch numerous innovations look forward to significantly improving the user experience. These include, among other things, a new quick panel layout, a fresh default font and a revised design for emojis in One UI 6.0. Samsung has also revised all standard apps.

You can find out what else will change with One UI 6.0 in the video:

Android 14: Samsung’s wave of updates continues

The Galaxy A13 5G is now the fourth cell phone in the A series to be powered by Android 14. Previously, Samsung had already released updates for the Galaxy A14 5G, A54 and A73 published.

In addition, the new Android version is available for many other cell phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 folding smartphones as well as the S series flagships. Samsung has already announced the date for further updates.

Share this: Facebook

X

