Justice agreed to lift the fair to suspend the DNU at the request of the CGT

The fair room of the National Chamber of Labor Appeals decided this Tuesday to enable the judicial recess to deal with the appeal presented at the end of the year by the CGT against the decree of necessity and urgency 70/2023 issued by the Government of Javier Milei that changes the conditions of labor contracting in the country.

The resolution, signed by the chambermaids María González and Alejandro Subera, responded to the request of the CGT, signed by its general secretary Héctor Daer, for the fair to be lifted and the request for suspension of the decree of necessity and urgency to be evaluated.

In the first point of the petition, the CGT requested that “the requested precautionary measure be decreed to suspend the application of “Title IV Work” of the Decree of Necessity and Urgency No. 70/2023.”

In the same resolution, judges González and Subera transferred the file to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to issue a ruling.

“This Chamber considers that, given the particularities of the case, what has been brought up for consideration merits the opening of the authorization of the requested judicial fair, which is thus resolved,” the chambermaids noted.

Share this: Facebook

X

