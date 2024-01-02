Home » North Waziristan: Forces operation, 4 terrorists including suicide bomber killed
The Pakistan Army conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan and in the exchange of fire, 4 terrorists were killed, including a suicide bomber. Conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan on the tip-off of its presence.

During the operation, there was a fierce exchange of fire between the security personnel and the terrorists, as a result of which 4 terrorists including a suicide bomber were killed. According to ISPR, the dead terrorists were involved in several terrorist attacks against the security forces. were planning a major terrorist attack, which was foiled by the timely action of the security forces, while arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the dead terrorists.

Spokesperson of Pakistan Army says that a clearance operation was also conducted to eliminate any other possible terrorists in the area, security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

