Home » Explosion in New York: they investigate possible terrorist act
News

Explosion in New York: they investigate possible terrorist act

by admin

Reports of small explosions in Roosevelt Island prompt response from NY firefighters

New York firefighters are currently responding to what appear to be “small explosions” in Roosevelt Island, as reported by sources from the department of firefighters to television networks CBS, ABC, and NBC on Tuesday.

As of now, there is no official information about the source of these possible explosions, and a significant deployment of firefighters and police are in the area conducting the relevant investigation.

The accident occurred shortly before 6:00 pm local time (11:00 GMT), and according to NBC, no reports of injuries have been made.

Roosevelt Island, where the accident is located, is in the strait of the East River of the city of New York, situated between the island of Manhattan to the west and the borough of Queens to the east.

Developing story – updates to follow.

See also  The ban and accusation gave rise to the "Uprising" in Guangzhou. Hu Xijin's "anti-text" assists were cleared or unfinished | Dynamic Clearing | Guangzhou Uprising | Hu Xijin's long article against mass silence

You may also like

An ancient megacity in transition

Mexico will send a letter to the UN...

Man fakes his own death to avoid alimony

This week strikes in prisons in Leuven Central,...

Guarumo Poll: Petro’s Misunderstanding

Twelve schools in Bochum are getting lunch again...

Solar eclipse: Watch the live broadcast of this...

Powerball: Yanira Álvarez, the winner of 1 billion...

San José del Palmar: visits to open rural...

Next major operation: Forest fire reignited in Upper...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy