Explosion in New York: they investigate possible terrorist act

Reports of small explosions in Roosevelt Island prompt response from NY firefighters

New York firefighters are currently responding to what appear to be “small explosions” in Roosevelt Island, as reported by sources from the department of firefighters to television networks CBS, ABC, and NBC on Tuesday.

As of now, there is no official information about the source of these possible explosions, and a significant deployment of firefighters and police are in the area conducting the relevant investigation.

The accident occurred shortly before 6:00 pm local time (11:00 GMT), and according to NBC, no reports of injuries have been made.

Roosevelt Island, where the accident is located, is in the strait of the East River of the city of New York, situated between the island of Manhattan to the west and the borough of Queens to the east.

Developing story – updates to follow.

