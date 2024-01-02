fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant made it clear during a visit to Gaza that military operations will continue for some time to come. Gallant stated that “The feeling that we will stop soon is incorrect: without a clear victory, we will not be able to live in the Middle East.”

Gallant visited soldiers from the 99th Division inside Gaza and emphasized the importance of maintaining the central highway connecting northern and southern Gaza to reinforce gains in the region. He also stressed the significance of achieving a clear victory, stating that without it, the safety of those living near the Gaza Strip cannot be guaranteed.

The Defense Minister also addressed the presence of Hamas fighters in the region, acknowledging that while many terrorists have been eliminated, there are still several thousand that need to be dealt with. He outlined the tactical approach being taken, which includes using firepower, special operations, and maneuvering to exhaust and eliminate the enemy.

Gallant emphasized that operations in the region are not stopping, but rather changing based on achievements and assessments of the situation. He made it clear that the campaign will only end when Hamas no longer functions as a government or military body that sends troops to carry out attacks.

In addition to the operations in Gaza, Gallant briefly discussed the threat from the northern border with Lebanon, stating that a preparation process to deal with this additional threat will begin.

The Defense Minister’s visit and statements underscore the continued commitment of the Israel Defense Forces to achieving their objectives and ensuring the safety and security of the region.