Esprinet embraces the circular economy with Sifar Group

Technology has the potential to be a tool of positive change, and this deal proves that Esprinet is ready to lead the sector towards a more sustainable and circular future. In the first days of August, the reference operator in Southern Europe in the consultancy, sale and rental of technological products and information security, will acquire 100% of the capital of Sifar Group Srla renowned B2B distributor of spare parts, components and accessories for mobile phone and tablet devices.

A courageous strategic move, not only within Esprinet’s 2022-2024 industrial plan, but also in the broader context of thecommitment to ESG principles. In particular, the decision to acquire Sifar was motivated by the awareness that the distribution of components and spare parts for smartphones and tablets plays a fundamental role in extending the life cycle of these devices and reduce the environmental impact of WEEEa clear demonstration of Esprinet’s commitment towards the circular economy.

Esprinet demonstrates its commitment to “environmentally friendly” solutions

Sifar’s added value is also reflected in its financial results. In 2022, the company had revenues of 21.6 million euros, with an EBITDA of 2.3 million euros. These numbers confirm its solidity and ability to grow within the Esprinet Group. The company, which has demonstrated a forward-looking vision since its foundation in 2012, will be an important player in the EspriRent project, which aims to manage the refurbishment process of products returned at the end of the rental period.

The acquisition of Sifar is a tangible testimony of the way Esprinet is facing the challenges of the current technological era, demonstrating its ability to evolve and innovate. With adherence to ESG principles and orientation towards solutions “environmentally friendly“, the company positions itself as a responsible and forward-looking player in the tech company landscape.

Alexander Cattani, Chief Executive Officer of the Esprinet Group, underlined the value of this acquisition: “Esprinet’s goal is to seize all opportunities that are integrated into a sustainability framework, and the acquisition of Sifar is an important step in this direction. We are thrilled to welcome Sifar to our Group and to work together to achieve ambitious goals.”

The terms of the acquisition of Sifar

The acquisition will take place at an estimated value of 16.0 million euros and subject to adjustment mechanisms, necessary for the determination of the final price, linked to the calculation of the effective shareholders’ equity at the date of execution, the quality of the inventories and the credit position of the company to be verified on pre-established dates up to the end of ten months from the date of the transaction.

Sifar Group Srl will be maintained as a separate legal entitywithin the Esprinet Group, and the two selling partners, Messrs Giovanni and Andrea Sibilla, will hold managerial roles and will continue to perform managerial functions so as to guarantee, together with the maintenance of the headquarters and the other 23 employees employed by the company, operational continuity.

I due selling partners of Sifar Group, Messrs Giovanni and Andrea Sibilla commented as follows: “We have always looked to the future with the intention of bringing our company within a large Group that would allow further growth and development in Italy and abroad; it is therefore a source of great satisfaction to become part of such a structured reality, with great financial, managerial and organizational capacity. We are excited to bring our experience and know-how to the achievement of ambitious goals”.