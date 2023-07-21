How much did the euro blue close at this Friday, July 21, 2023

He euro blue and hoy Friday July 21 2023 in the informal market trades at $565,00 for purchase and $571,00 for sale.

informal currency presents a drop of $3 in relation to the initial value on the last exchange day of the week.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

How much does the official euro operate at today

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official euro today Friday July 21 trades at $295,00 for purchase and $306,00 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU)), which together make up the eurozone. In addition, it is the second most used currency after the dollar.

The average price of the currency in the informal market is $292,98 for purchase and $312,34 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today

He euro card also called tourist, trades in the market at $516,25 in the buying tip now $535,50 in the saleswoman

How much did the euro blue close today?

How the euro operates in the various banks in Argentina

It is friday july 21or the euro trades in the different banks as follows:

Banco Ciudad: $298.00 buyer and $311.00 seller. Banco Nación: $298.50 buyer and $311.50 seller. BBVA Bank: $299.00 buyer and $314.00 seller. Banco Comafi: $297.60 buyer and $309.27 seller. Banco Itaú: $294.20 buyer and $310.30 seller. Banco Patagonia: $293.46 buyer and $301.46 seller. Banco Santander: $296.98 buyer and $312.23 seller. Banco Supervielle: $298.00 buyer and $312.00 seller

How much does the blue dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he blue dollar today Friday July 21 is listed on the parallel market $524,00 for purchase and $529,00 for sale.

The so-called blue dollar is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is purchased in banks and has an established price.

How much does the official dollar operate at

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar, this July 21, is listed $268,00 for the purchase and $281,00 for sale.

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterlingofficial currency of United KingdomIt is July 21 trades at $344,92 for purchase and $346,24 for sale, according to the BNA.