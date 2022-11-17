The frenzy of hydrogen energy has hit the world, and it has become an alternative to fossil fuels that has attracted worldwide attention in recent years. It is highly valued in advanced countries such as Europe, America, Japan, and South Korea. In addition to energy storage for green electricity, the domestic demand for hydrogen energy mainly comes from industrial applications and transportation vehicles, the most representative ones are green hydrogen steelmaking that replaces fossil fuels, and hydrogen vehicles driven by fuel cells.

At present, hydrogen is roughly classified into three types: gray hydrogen, blue hydrogen and green hydrogen.

Gray hydrogen:The largest volume of hydrogen, accounting for 95% of global hydrogen production, is produced by burning fossil fuels.

Blue Hydrogen:It is also produced from fossil fuels, but when blue hydrogen is produced, carbon capture technology can be used to process carbon dioxide, which greatly reduces the impact on the earth’s environment.

Green Hydrogen:Using renewable energy to electrolyze water to produce hydrogen without emitting carbon dioxide is the original intention of people to develop hydrogen energy.

Hydrogen is the most abundant and lightest element in nature. Because it cannot be used directly, hydrogen must be separated from the combination of oxygen, carbon and other atoms.

Linde LienHwa, the largest industrial gas and commercial hydrogen manufacturer in Taiwan, has successfully produced blue hydrogen with both efficiency and purity by using SMR and CO2 recovery low-carbon hydrogen production technology. Not only the quality specifications meet the requirements of semiconductor manufacturing processes, but also use technology , has successfully captured up to 99% of the carbon dioxide in the process gas, and is currently the most environmentally friendly and energy-saving blue hydrogen process in Taiwan.

In addition to manufacturing advanced and environmentally friendly blue hydrogen, Linde LienHwa is also accelerating the opening of the world‘s largest and most advanced hydrogen refueling station in Taiwan, and has also installed more than 200 hydrogen refueling stations for passenger cars, buses, trucks and trains around the world , Completed more than 1,000,000 hydrogenation records. In the future, Linde LienHwa will continue to invest in research and development of green hydrogen technology, focus on hydrogen energy development, and contribute to the sustainable environment of Taiwan and the earth.

Further reading:

Environmental protection loves the earth, you can start from these household items

Emphasis on sustainable ecology starts with adopting “organic farmland” and takes care of the earth with actions!

Balenciaga is committed to sustainability, using mushroom extracts to make coats