ESRI Portal for ArcGIS: New IT vulnerability warning

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for ESRI Portal for ArcGIS. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for ESRI Portal for ArcGIS on May 10th, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The Windows operating system and the product ESRI ArcGIS are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: ArcGIS Trust Center (Stand: 09.05.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for ESRI Portal for ArcGIS – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,9

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.8.

ESRI Portal for ArcGIS Bug: Impact of an IT attack

ArcGIS is a geographic information system.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit several vulnerabilities in ESRI Portal for ArcGIS to present false information, bypass security protections, or perform a cross-site scripting attack.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-25834, CVE-2023-25833, CVE-2023-25832, CVE-2023-25831, CVE-2023-25830 und CVE-2023-25829.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Windows

Products

ESRI ArcGIS 10.8.1 (cpe:/a:esri:arcgis)

ESRI ArcGIS 10.9.1 (cpe:/a:esri:arcgis)

ESRI ArcGIS 10.7.1 (cpe:/a:esri:arcgis)

ESRI ArcGIS 11.0 (cpe:/a:esri:arcgis)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

ArcGIS Trust Center vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.esri.com/arcgis-blog/products/trust-arcgis/administration/portal-for-arcgis-security-2023-update-1-patch-is-now-available/

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for ESRI Portal for ArcGIS. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/10/2023 – Initial version

