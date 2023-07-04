Even the 13″ Macbook Air M2 is compatible with Bluetooth 5.3: it’s about time!

Apple launched the 15″ Macbook Air M2 during WWDC 2023, but that doesn’t mean that support for the “little brother” of Cupertino’s new laptop, the 13″ Macbook Air M2, has ended. On the contrary, today the Macbook Air M2 receives a new feature of great importance – that’s what it is.

According to the laptop’s technical specifications page on Apple’s website, the Macbook Air M2 13″ now supports Bluetooth 5.3. At launch, the M2 chip used by the device only supported Bluetooth 5.0, which is less stable and less reliable than the next-generation standard. In all likelihood, the update was implemented to keep the 13″ device in step with the 15″ version of the Macbook Air equipped with the same chip.

Indeed, the 15″ Macbook Air M2 was launched with native support for Bluetooth 5.3: this means that the laptop presented by Apple at WWDC 2023 connects faster to smart accessories and offers a more stable connection, as well as less energy. However, from now on, all 13″ Macbook Air M2s will also enjoy the same improvements.

In general, the Bluetooth 5.3 is supported by almost all iDevices launched after September 2022, including all new Macs, iPhones, iPad Pros and Apple Watches, as well as AirPods Pro 2 and all upcoming models of Cupertino headphones.

Unfortunately, however, we remind you that both the 15″ and 13″ Macbook Air M2 they do not support Wi-Fi 6Elimiting itself (for now) to Wi-Fi 6. Other recently launched Macs, such as the Macbook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, however, are also compatible with Wi-Fi 6E.