Everything revealed in yesterday's state of play

Sony recently held its first State of Games 2023 demo, and to be fair, there were definitely some high expectations for the event after the Xbox showcase that ended with the Shadow of Hi-Fi Rush drop and the Nintendo Direct that gave us Metroid Prime Remastered. High hopes. See if it lives up to those expectations, and what’s revealed as we dig into all the games shown off yesterday.

Sony started out focusing on the state of the game with PS VR2. This comes as a surprise to few, considering the new VR headsets have just been announced. We’ve got five games coming to PS VR2 sometime this year, and they’re as follows.

Here is an ad:

1. Fog

In an unfamiliar underground community threatened by a poisonous smog, Well Told Entertainment‘s debut title looks like a fun VR shooter. As you battle the strange creatures that fill the world around you, you’ll eventually make a pact with a mysterious figure known as the Stranger who will give you boons and try to hunt down a great beast as often as possible. With enough intrigue to set it apart from other VR shooters on the market, The Foglands could be one to watch.

2. Green Hell – 2023

Green Hell is a game that’s been available since 2019, but its VR version was only released last year. Green Hell is a survival game set in the hostile Amazon jungle where you’re forced to find a way to survive when the only thing you’re equipped with at first is a radio.

Here is an ad:

3. Synapse

At first, we thought we were looking at some sort of Death Stranding VR spinoff, as Synapse’s trailer opens with the player walking across a black sand beach. Like The Foglands, Synapse is a VR shooter, though the latter seems to have more than just gunplay at its core. In the trailer, we see that the player’s left hand controls certain powers, such as telepathy, which is somewhat similar to Arkane’s Deathloop.

4. Foundation tour

In the spin-off of Isaac Asimov’s popular Foundation book series, Journey to the Foundation is a sci-fi VR game that also features shooters and some weapons to support you in battle. Gadgets, but there also seems to be a lot of focus on the game’s narrative. According to the game’s announcement trailer, you must navigate ” Galaxies in Chaos,and “Discovering a terrible truth that could change history”. .

5. Before Your Eyes

Before Your Eyes, a BAFTA-winning first-person narrative game, looks weird to anyone who first glances at the trailer. Upon release in 2021, however, the game has received widespread critical acclaim for its strong storytelling abilities. Unlike most of the other games revealed for PS VR2, Before Your Eyes isn’t a shooter, but instead offers you more of a “game-as-a-play” style of play as you work to uncover the truth behind the lost soul you’re playing as. the truth.

Destiny 2: Lightfall – February 28, 2023

After the announcement of these five games, Sony stayed away from VR for the remainder of the presentation and showed us some new and interesting titles. The next game on display was Lightfall, Destiny 2’s latest expansion pack, which got a new launch trailer ahead of its release next week. While we don’t get a lot of gameplay in this new trailer, we see a bunch of action hyping up the latest story in the Destiny universe, as Voyager finds himself under threat once again.

Tchia – March 21, 2023

Moving away from the galaxy-destroying action, we’re taking a lighter shift next, as a new trailer gives us another look at Tchia’s calming sandbox experience. Not only did we get some gameplay here, but we also found out that Tchia will be coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers’ catalog of games when it launches on March 21, 2023.

PlayStation Plus Games – March 2023

Then we take a look at next month’s PS Plus games. Starting with the basic tier, subscribers will have access to Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein. In the games catalog, we’ll soon be able to grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Ghostwire Tokyo, Rainbow Six: Extraction, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and the aforementioned Tchia as well.

Humanity – May 2023

Have you ever asked yourself what it would be like to be a spiritual dog controlling the massive queues of humans when humans seem to be headed for the rapture? No? Neither have I, but Humanity still looks like a really fun game anyway. What appears to be a fairly simple puzzle game already looks like it has a lot of layers, as you’ll also have to protect your massive crew from attacks by mysterious others in what could end up being a gigantic battle. Humanity also has its own level builder and PS VR2 features, so there seems to be a lot to unpack here.

Goodbye Volcano High – June 15, 2023

Goodbye Volcano High seems to be what you get when you mix Life is Strange with Guitar Hero and sprinkle it among a bunch of feathered dinosaurs. Goodbye Volcano High, a narrative game centered around a group of high school friends who also have a band, was originally announced in June 2020, but we’ll finally get our hands on it later this year.

Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connection – 2023

Combining key moments from the Naruto manga with its gameplay, this action fighting game is a tribute to the longstanding rivalry between Naruto and Sasuke, as you’ll be able to relive their most epic moments through in-game custody and battles. time. With a trailer full of gorgeous anime effects and shout-outs, it seems like Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connection will be best for those with a long history and love for the manga series.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – August 31, 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3 opened with a monologue from JK Simmons, who was given creepy hair in the game, combining the tabletop world of Dungeons and Dragons with top-down Diablo-style gameplay. While it’s been in beta for a while, now we can finally start to look forward to the release of Baldur’s Gate 3, as well as the announcement of an exclusive PS5 release.

Pathfinder – coming soon

Take yourself and your friends to Pathfinder in a fantasy RPG that lets you explore a fun world and challenge difficult dungeons. If you’re feeling extra strong, you can even modify these dungeons for better rewards. Pathfinder’s beta period was also revealed as part of its State of the Game trailer, and it begins on February 28.

Street Fighter 6 – June 2, 2023.

As part of Capcom’s double reveal at the State of Play event, we got to see three minutes of Street Fighter 6 gameplay, as well as three other character reveals. The first to be revealed was fan favorite Zenjeev, who showed off his pro wrestling-inspired moves and his heavy fighting style. Next up is newcomer Lily, who also looks like she could pack a punch as she dismantles Blanca. The third and final character to be shown is Cammy, who has a different look in Street Fighter 6 but can still make us cringe when she twists opponents until they snap.

Resident Evil 4 – March 24, 2023

Resident Evil 4 remake is the latest entry in the iconic franchise, and arguably the most anticipated. Taking another look at Leon’s revamped horror adventure, we got a good look at the combat in the latest trailer, and some details were confirmed for the Resident Evil 4 remake, like the addition of a mercenary mode.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – 2023

The State of the Game demo concludes with 15 minutes of gameplay and news from Rocksteady’s latest title. There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but the “ever” is definitely emphasized here, as it looks like Rocksteady and WB Games must be making some sort of bet on how quickly they can destroy the game’s hype. After people heard that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was about to have an instant service element, this gameplay showcase was exciting again, but the design and combat smelled enough. Of course this is only a preliminary observation and there isn’t enough evidence yet to panic, but when we get our hands on an inventory screen again, which means a never-ending grind for gear in the biggest digits and brightest colors, it doesn’t Inspire confidence.

So, that was the state of the game yesterday. What are you most looking forward to from the event?