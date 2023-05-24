Everything we know about the arrival of Bing on ChatGPT…

ChatGPT it no longer needs to rely on its own templates or plugins to deliver information to users. For this reason Microsoft has announced that Bing Search it is integrating into ChatGPT to provide more relevant and also newer answers. Bing will serve as the “default search experience,” allowing ChatGPT to pull answers from the internet and provide helpful mentions.

Bing Search coming to ChatGPT: the collaboration between Microsoft and OpenAI

It has emerged in recent months that Microsoft and OpenAI have been working closely together, with Bing working on GPT-4. How did it work? It displayed the answers in detailed or summary form and provided suggestions with footnotes. This functionality can be traced back to ChatGPT, which is able to provide even more information precise. Previously, ChatGPT relied solely on single plugins to access any recent information.

The new Bing updates

Other new Search engine updates focus on plugins, including a single platform for developers to build and submit them to ChatGPT, Bing, Microsoft 365 Copilot and more. Bing is adding various companies to its in-chat plug-in options, such as Expedia, Zillow, and Klarna, for targeted communications on topics like travel and shopping. The Common Plugin Platform is also natively integrated into Microsoft Edge, where Bing is already integrated.

When will it be possible to use Bing on ChatGPT?

The exact timing isn’t entirely clear beyond the immediate integration of Bing into OpenAI’s AI for Plus subscribers. According to Microsoft, free ChatGPT accounts will be able to access Bing via a plug-in “soon” and enterprise plug-in experiences will be available in the “coming weeks,” according to Microsoft.