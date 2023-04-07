Now another tech heavyweight has spoken out about the required moratorium. He rejects the development stop with a view to China.

A temporary pause in artificial intelligence development would only give competitors in China an edge, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt said after nearly 1,800 researchers signed a letter warning of the consequences of progressing too quickly in AI. research warned.

In an interview with the Australian Financial Review, Schmidt said there are legitimate concerns about the speed of AI research, but they should be allayed by tech companies collaborating to set standards.

Over the past week, more than 1,800 researchers and executives, including Elon Musk, signed an open letter published by the Future of Life Institute. It calls for an AI research break of “at least six months” and warns of “possibly catastrophic effects” on society if appropriate regulations are not made.

“In recent months, AI labs have been in a runaway race to develop and deploy increasingly powerful digital minds that no one – not even their inventors – can understand, predict, or reliably control,” the statement said Write.

However, Schmidt said he did not support the six-month hiatus as it “would only benefit China“. “I’m in favor of everyone getting together as soon as possible to discuss what the appropriate guard rails are,” he said.

“China is very smart”

Last week, Australia decided to ban TikTok from government phones, while several world leaders have said they will stop using the Chinese-owned social media app.

Schmidt said he did not support recent TikTok bans imposed by the US, UK and Australia, but added that Western governments need to act faster to keep up with Chinese R&D.

“China is very smart, they know what they are doing. We have to turn the corner,” he said.

(bagre/bloomberg)