Marlow Bird Park: Experience the colorful world of birds

Marlow Bird Park: Experience the colorful world of birds

Status: 06.04.2023 3:31 p.m

Budgerigars, parrots and eagles are the stars of the Marlow Bird Park near Ribnitz-Damgarten. In the high season it attracts with flight and animal shows, in the low season with beautiful walking paths.

“Experience animals up close” is the motto of the Marlow Bird Park south of Ribnitz-Damgarten – and in fact, most of the enclosures are accessible. Colorful birds from all over the world can be seen there – from pelicans and scarlet macaws to white storks and black swans to tabby finches.

Exotic birds, kangaroos and alpacas

The park is home to exotic species of birds, prairie dogs and kangaroos, as well as native wildlife.

Around 150 species live in the 22 hectare park landscape directly on the Recknitz river valley. These include not only birds, but also prairie dogs, monkeys, alpacas and kangaroos. The park is also a habitat for many wild animals, such as frogs and toads or bird species such as goldfinches and bullfinches. For children there is a petting zoo with goats, pigs and sheep and several play areas. Many of the animals live in newly designed enclosures. After heavy snowfall in spring 2018 destroyed numerous aviaries, they were rebuilt with the help of donations and grants.

Flight and animal shows delight visitors

Birds of prey and owls demonstrate their skills in flight shows. An animal show presents parrots, marabous and pelicans and provides information about their lifestyle. Both performances take place daily in the main season from the end of March to the end of October.

See also  Australian magpie attack season comes, 5-month-old baby girl dies after being attacked by magpies

Overnight stays: Original quarters right next to the animals

If you like, you can also stay overnight in the park from May to September – right in the middle with a view of the animals. There are five different accommodations on offer, which can sleep from two to eight people depending on the size, including a tree house and a “cave”.

Vogelpark Marlow

Kölzower Chaussee 1
18337 Marlow
Tel. (038221) 265

Opening hours and admission prices on the Bird Park website

North Magazine | 03/18/2023 | 19:30 o’clock

