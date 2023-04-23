Park Yong-in, director of Samsung’s System LSI business, said during the World IT Show 2023 recently held in Seoul, South Korea, that Samsung has surpassed Sony’s photosensitive element products technically.

Expanding the market for mobile phones, vehicles and automation applications, Samsung said it has surpassed Sony in photosensitive element technology

Compared with the past, many mobile phones used Sony to provide photosensitive elements to build mobile phone camera modules. Even the Apple iPhone has always used Sony photosensitive elements, and many Android platform mobile phones launched by many brands even use Sony to make photosensitive elements in the camera modules. Design first.

However, in recent years, as Samsung continues to compete for the market with ISOCELL photosensitive elements, many brands have begun to use Samsung to make photosensitive elements, and even Samsung has released photosensitive elements with a pixel specification exceeding 100 million to capture more detailed images. Divide up the share of Sony’s sensor in the mobile phone market.

On the other hand, Samsung has also begun to enter the security monitoring, smart vehicle, or automation application markets through photosensitive element products that combine image recognition and computer vision technologies, and has begun to expand its competition with Sony in more fields.

Park Yong-in said that as technology applications such as smart vehicles and autonomous driving require higher-resolution real-time images to judge road conditions, the high-resolution photosensitive elements currently launched by Samsung will drive the development of more applications. Think Samsung has overtaken Sony.

At present, Samsung has signed cooperation agreements with a number of vehicle manufacturers, and it is expected to provide its high-resolution photosensitive elements, and at the same time, it is more likely to expand market demand in the future.

