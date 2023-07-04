Title: The Frozen Underworld: Pluto’s Harsh Environment Revealed

Date: July 4, 2023

Researchers have delved deep into the mysteries of Pluto, uncovering its harsh and unforgiving environment. Often compared to the dark and cold underworld of Roman mythology, Pluto’s frigid temperatures and treacherous terrain have intrigued scientists for years.

Located on the edge of darkness in the solar system, Pluto is far from the warmth of the sun. Scientists have discovered that its surface is covered in ice rocks, resembling the legendary “underworld” it is named after. The lowest recorded temperature on Pluto is an astonishing minus 229°C, making it impossible for human survival in such an extreme environment.

The vast distance of Pluto from the sun limits the heat it receives, resulting in its surface being covered by a thick layer of frozen gas, predominantly nitrogen ice. This discovery, alongside the chilling temperatures, further solidified the notion that Pluto is an inhospitable planet.

It is estimated that staying on Pluto for one year is equivalent to 248 years on Earth. However, the surface conditions are so hostile that standing on Pluto’s surface would be fatal in less than a second for a human being. Due to these findings, scientists reconsidered Pluto’s classification as the ninth planet of our solar system, ultimately determining that it does not meet the criteria to be classified as such.

Recent studies have shed light on the unique characteristics of Pluto. Its relatively low mass, only 17% that of Earth, limits the gravitational force it can generate. In 2022, researchers published a paper in the journal Science revealing the presence of immense ice volcanoes on Pluto’s surface. These volcanoes have the potential to release internal heat, maintaining suitable temperatures in the vicinity. Additionally, the eruption of organic materials by these ice volcanoes has led scientists to speculate about the possibility of life on Pluto.

Ancient beliefs connecting Pluto and the underworld gain a new perspective with these recent findings. The idea that souls could traverse to other planets after reaching Pluto finds a semblance of truth in the extreme environment above. While much remains to be explored and understood, scientists are confident that as technology advances, the secrets of Pluto and other celestial bodies will be unveiled.

As we continue to push the boundaries of scientific knowledge, it becomes evident that there are many unknown celestial bodies awaiting our exploration in the universe. While our current capabilities may limit our understanding, the rapid development of science and technology promises to lead humanity on an incredible journey, uncovering the secrets of Pluto and beyond.

