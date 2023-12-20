Fallout 76 reaches over 17 million vault dwellers

Fallout 76 Reaches 17 Million Players and Continues to Expand

Bethesda’s Fallout 76 has come a long way since its bungled launch in 2018. Despite negative reviews and complaints from the community, the game has managed to reach a milestone of over 15 million players six months ago. Now, the player count has climbed even higher, with a total of 17 million gamers experiencing the post-apocalyptic world of Appalachia.

The game has undergone significant improvements and offers a multitude of activities for players to explore. The Radioactive Adventure, in particular, has attracted an additional two million players in the past six months. Bethesda has also released expansions such as Wastelanders, Iron Reign, and Iron Dawn, offering new storylines and characters for players to engage with. Additionally, players can look forward to continuing expansions, with the second part of Atlantic City set to arrive in the spring of 2024, and the promise of a larger map in the future.

Bethesda’s dedication to expanding and enhancing the Fallout 76 universe has certainly paid off, with the game continuing to attract a large and dedicated player base. As the game continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how Bethesda continues to build upon the beloved badlands of Appalachia in the coming years.

If you haven’t played Fallout 76 recently, now might be a good time to jump back in and explore the new content, or if you haven’t tried it yet, it may be worth considering giving it a go.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

Share this: Facebook

X

